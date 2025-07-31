Six New Escalators Unveiled In Manhattan And Queens Subway Stations, Ushering In A New Era Of Station Accessibility And Flow

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The station upgrades will significantly enhance passenger movement, accessibility, service reliability, and overall commuting experience at West 4-Washington Square Station in Manhattan and at Sutphin Blvd.-Archer Ave. Station in Queens.

"Entuitive is proud to have delivered the escalator design for J-Track and the MTA on these critical station improvements," says Dave Douglas, Vice President, Construction Engineering at Entuitive. "West 4th and Sutphin are integral to the function of the subway network. As millions of riders move through these hubs each year-including international visitors at Sutphin-these escalators will be among the first impressions they have of New York's transit system. It's an honor to help elevate that experience through purpose-built design and engineering."

Both stations serve as vital transit hubs-West 4th sits at the intersection of multiple major subway lines near NYU and the West Village, while Sutphin Blvd. connects riders to the Long Island Rail Road and directly to the AirTrain to JFK.

"The station, and now these new escalators, act as the first MTA touchpoint for many international travelers arriving in New York City," Douglas says. "We're thrilled to be part of Sutphin's longstanding history and grateful to the Project CEO Team at the MTA for guiding our success."

Entuitive led the design of the escalator replacements and accompanying structural and construction engineering. The firm collaborated with a multidisciplinary team to ensure the upgrades not only improved vertical circulation but also enhanced the architectural and operational quality of both stations.

The modernization included architectural improvements by diDomenico + Partners, vertical transportation support by VTX Engineering, mechanical and electrical upgrades by AI Engineers, and fire alarm and communications design by Geri Goldman Engineering. Notably, new LED lighting now illuminates the stainless steel features of the escalators, offering a cleaner, brighter, and more energy-efficient environment for riders.

"We are proud to partner with the MTA and Entuitive on projects that enhance daily travel for New Yorkers and visitors alike," says Robert Nardella, Project Manager at J-Track.

This milestone is part of the MTA's ongoing capital investment in renewing and upgrading infrastructure across the city. The MTA has committed to making 95% of NYC subway stations accessible by 2055. This is part of a bold vision outlined in their Capital Plan, where they're redesigning the system to work for every rider-regardless of ability, age, or circumstance.

With ridership growing and the need for resilient, accessible, and efficient transit systems greater than ever, the escalator project stands as a clear example of how thoughtful design and cross-sector collaboration can improve everyday urban life, without cutting off access for the very people the MTA is trying to help.

