AI@Work: WCC Brings Together Industry Powerhouses To Explore AI And The Future Of Business

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washtenaw Community College will convene leading regional and national voices from the automotive, healthcare, energy and education sectors for its inaugural artificial intelligence conference, a high-impact event exploring how AI is transforming the workplace and reshaping leadership across industries.

AI@Work: The Innovation Imperative will be Wednesday, September 24, at the WCC campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Morris Lawrence Building.

Open to educators, executives, policymakers and innovation leaders, the conference will provide actionable insights into AI's evolving role in business decision-making, workforce development and operational performance.

Renowned keynote speaker Alex Goryachev – a LinkedIn Top AI Voice, Wall Street Journal bestselling author and globally recognized thought leader on emerging technology – will headline the event. A contributor to Forbes, Entrepreneur and Fast Company, Goryachev will speak on“Leadership in the Age of AI,” addressing how AI's exponential pace is redefining learning, strategy and competitive advantage.

Featured industry leaders include:



Rajeev Kalamdani , Ford Motor Company, Director of Manufacturing & IIoT Analytics

Yong Li , DTE Energy, Data Science Manager

Lisa Prasad , Henry Ford Health, Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer

Brad Orr , University of Michigan, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Physics, Associate Vice President for Research, Science and Engineering

Karthik Duraisamy , University of Michigan, Professor of Aerospace Engineering; Director of the Michigan Institute for Computational Discovery and Engineering Research; Founder and Chief Scientist, Geminus.AI Bill Mayer , Ann Arbor SPARK, Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurial Services

“Washtenaw Community College is committed to fueling the region's economic vitality,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca .“We're proud to be a convening force for leaders across industries as they explore how to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence in their operations.”

Attendees will learn how AI is being used to unlock insights from real-world business data – enabling smarter decisions around customers, product development, workforce performance and service delivery. The event will also highlight WCC's growing role as a strategic education and innovation partner in Michigan's evolving AI ecosystem.

The day will end with a panel discussion featuring the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Ann Arbor SPARK and WCC exploring the state and region's strategic priorities, including education as a key driver of economic growth.

AI@Work:The Innovation Imperative is a featured event leading into Ann Arbor SPARK's a2Tech360 – a celebration of technology and innovation from September 24-October 3. Conference participants are invited to continue the conversation during a2Tech360's dynamic lineup of panels, workshops and pitch competitions.

If You Go

WHAT : AI@Work: The Innovation Imperative artificial intelligence conference

WHEN : 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, September 24

WHERE : Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Morris Lawrence Building

WHO: Educators, institutional leaders, policymakers, community leaders and industry professionals seeking to understand AI's impact are invited to register.

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, educates students through a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as healthcare, business, STEM and advanced transportation and mobility. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs to meet the region's workforce talent needs.

