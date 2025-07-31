Team Texas Announces Open Race Day At Texas Motor Speedway

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Get ready to grip the wheel and feel the roar of real NASCAR horsepower!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to grip the wheel and feel the roar of real NASCAR horsepower! Team Texas, David Starr's NASCAR Racing Events and Entertainment Company, is excited to announce its Open Race Day event on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the legendary Texas Motor Speedway. Open to the public, this is your chance to drive a real NASCAR or ride shotgun on the straightaways and high-bank turn at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.

Whether you're a thrill-seeker, racing enthusiast, or simply looking for an unforgettable experience, Open Race Day is built for you. Each participant will receive driver safety training and constant professional supervision, ensuring the adrenaline rush comes with peace of mind.

What Makes Team Texas Different:

●Authentic NASCAR Cup Series cars, once raced by the pros

●Multiple experience levels from first-timers to hardcore fans

●Add-ons like in-car HD video, professional photos, and souvenir merchandise

●Private and corporate group options with team-building events and catered amenities

●Experiences take place on the world-class Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile, 24-degree banked oval that hosts all three NASCAR series races.



About Team Texas

Want to be a NASCAR driver for the day? Want to bring your corporate clients or staff for their most exciting day out ever? Headquartered in Texas Motor Speedway, close to Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Team Texas provides the opportunity to experience driving or being driven inside a NASCAR around the Speedway track at up to 150 mph. Drivers receive classroom training and are assigned a personal instructor if they will be driving the NASCAR themselves. Ten to 12 cars are allowed on the Speedway during each session and faster students are allowed to pass slower ones. These events are public or especially arranged for corporate groups.

About ConectUS Wireless

ConectUS Wireless was founded in 1974. The company initially provided 2-way radio and paging services in the Southern California area. In 1983, when cellular service was introduced, ConectUS was awarded one of the first four cellular exclusive distributorships with PacTel in Los Angeles, CA.

ConectUS is a Platinum member of the Verizon Partner Network. In addition to tablets and smartphones, our channel offers broadband internet, business continuity services, video conferencing, a feature-rich office phone system, vehicle logistics and tracking, and much more. Our unique relationship with Verizon Wireless allows us to drop ship equipment directly to our customers' place of business. ConectUS has created an actual Verizon Wireless direct fulfillment program for our extensive dealer and sales agent base that covers most of the major markets in the United States.

