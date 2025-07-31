Tether-Focused Layer 1 'Stable' Closes $28 Million Funding

Stable aims to increase USDT adoption and become the backbone for stablecoin payments

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable , the layer 1 blockchain network powered by USDT and designed to achieve seamless financial transactions through stablecoins, today announced the closing of its $28 million seed funding round led by Bitfinex & Hack VC, with participation from Franklin Templeton, Castle Island Ventures, eGirl Capital, Bybit-Mirana, Susquehanna International Group, Nascent, Blue Pool Capital, BTSE and KuCoin Ventures. Notable angel investors and advisors include Paolo Ardoino of Tether, Bryan Johnson of Braintree, Nathan McCauley of Anchorage and Gabriel Abed. Bitfinex is one of the early investors and has played a key role in incubating Stable from the start.

The funding round comes on the heels of Stable's emergence from stealth, and will be used to build out the network's infrastructure, grow its employee base, and to increase worldwide USDT distribution. Stable's unique approach as a "stablechain" is designed for seamless and instant transactions, and enters the market during the peak of stablecoin adoption following the passing of the GENIUS Act in the United States.

"Payments infrastructure around the world needs an overhaul, and traditional methods have failed to achieve fast, reliable, and secure digital payments despite massive demand from consumers across the globe," said Joshua Harding, Founder and CEO of Stable . "Stable was developed to take advantage of the potential behind stablecoins like USDT to offer instant and seamless payments, directly addressing problems with current payment rails. The support we have received from major investors in both crypto and traditional finance shows that they share our vision, one that we are incredibly excited to work alongside them to make a reality."

The funding round closely follows the passage of the GENIUS Act, a landmark U.S. crypto legislation that provides regulatory clarity for stablecoin payments and establishes guidelines for banks and financial institutions to fast-track digital payments infrastructure. The "stablechain" is now uniquely positioned in a market that has the formal backing of the U.S. government to implement stablecoin payments, and its direct alignment with USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, is poised to advance stablecoin adoption amongst institutions and retail users alike.

"It is clear that the US is undergoing a complete 180 in terms of its approach to digital assets and stablecoins, moving from the 'enforcement by lawsuit' approach under the previous administration towards providing clear rules of the road for institutions," said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether and CTO of Bitfinex . "Now, major financial institutions and banks will be able to fully unleash the power behind assets like USDT, something the Stable team fundamentally understands and is exceptionally poised to capitalize on. They are very advanced in terms of their infrastructure and roadmap, making them well positioned to bring USDT into the mainstream."



Recently, Stable unveiled its roadmap for the remainder of 2025, outlined in three distinct phases: Phase 1, which is currently underway, will see the establishment of USDT as the foundational layer for the network and leverage the asset as its native gas token alongside the implementation of sub-second block time and finality to improve network speed. Phase 2, set to be rolled out in the coming months, will introduce USDT transfer aggregators and a guaranteed blockspace for enterprises to ensure efficient processing and performance, while Phase 3 promises to bring additional speed upgrades alongside dedicated developer tools and resources to kickstart dApp development.

Stable is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for seamless financial transactions, powered by USDT as the native gas token. Its design prioritizes usability, reducing friction for end users by eliminating the need for volatile tokens for transaction fees. Ideal for peer-to-peer payments, remittances, and cross-border transactions, Stable enables virtually instant settlement, enhances capital efficiency, and creates a user-friendly ecosystem for developers and users alike.

