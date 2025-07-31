Trump Administration Releases 'Crypto Roadmap'

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a %Cryptocurrency roadmap meant to usher in a "golden age" for digital assets.

The White House report offers a detailed framework for regulators and legislators to execute President Trump's promise to make America the "digital capital of the planet."

Officials in the Trump administration are calling the 160-page document "the most comprehensive piece of work on digital assets that's ever been produced."

The report is the product of a months-long effort by a cryptocurrency task force that includes the Secretaries of the Treasury and Commerce, the Attorney General, and other senior officials.

The lengthy report provides a litany of recommendations on how to structure cryptocurrency markets and dole out regulatory responsibilities among federal agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The report urges regulators to "provide clarity to market participants on issues such as registration, custody, trading, and recordkeeping."

It also calls on Congress to enact legislation that "embraces Decentralized Finance (%DeFi ) technology and recognize the potential of integrating technology into mainstream finance."

%Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is up about 2% on July 31 following news of the new crypto roadmap.

However, critics say President Trump could benefit personally from his administration's embrace of crypto given his increasing investments in the space.

World Liberty Financial, a crypto firm with ties to the Trump family, recently launched its own %Stablecoin , earning $57.3 million so far.

Trump has also released a so-called "meme coin" and held a private dinner with the token's top 200 owners.

The White House has pushed back on Trump's critics, claiming there are no conflicts of interest for the president when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $118,600 U.S., having gained 27% so far in 2025.