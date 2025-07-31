Norton Adds Audio And Visual Deepfake Protection On Mobile

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a leader in Cyber Safety and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN ), has launched AI-powered deepfake protection in the Norton Genie AI Assistant on Norton 360 mobile apps. Currently in early access phase, Norton Deepfake Protection enables people to defend themselves from malicious AI-generated audio and video content. Initially available on select Microsoft Copilot+ PCs, people can now protect themselves not only from everyday scams, but also AI scams even if they don't have an AI PC.

Norton Deepfake Protection in the Genie AI Assistant includes the ability to analyze audio and visual content for signs of manipulation. Beyond detecting AI-generated voices used in fraudulent schemes, the feature provides an added layer of contextual protection by spotting inconsistencies or faint deformations in the physical features of people appearing in videos. If a harmful deepfake is detected, the Genie AI Assistant will provide conversational Cyber Safety guidance and suggestions on what to do next.

"As AI-generated voices and faces become harder to distinguish from the real thing, trust is rapidly becoming one of the most fragile elements of our digital lives," said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. "The line between truth and deception is blurring, especially when malicious actors can abuse AI to create scams that replicate voices and imagery with startling realism. This is why we've made our deepfake protection accessible to people who don't have AI hardware, so they can confidently navigate and consume digital content without second-guessing what they see or hear."

Currently, Norton Deepfake Protection in Genie Scam Protection supports English-language YouTube videos with plans to expand platform and language support in future updates. To check for signs of scams in video content, people can upload YouTube links to Norton Genie AI Assistant and receive real-time guidance on the authenticity of a video. If malicious AI-generated content is found, the Genie AI Assistant will flag it and provide advice on what to do next.

The early access version of Norton Deepfake Protection is currently available in Norton 360 mobile products in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, across Android and iOS devices with desktop support coming soon. The focus at Norton on AI-powered scam protection won't stop here. Later in the year, deepfake protection for AI PCs will extend to devices powered by Intel chipsets, and more advanced detection capabilities will be available on both desktop and mobile platforms. For more information, visit

About Norton

Norton is a leader in Cyber Safety, and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN ), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Norton empowers millions of individuals and families with award-winning protection for their devices, online privacy, and identity. Norton products and services are certified by independent testing organizations including AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs. Norton is a founding member of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance North America Chapter and the Coalition Against Stalkerware. Learn more at Norton and GenDigital.