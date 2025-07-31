Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian forces carry out attacks on Ukrainian defense industry facilities

2025-07-31 09:39:25
(MENAFN) Russian forces launched a nighttime operation targeting military-linked infrastructure across Ukraine, as stated by defense officials in Moscow. According to reports, the city of Kiev experienced the most severe impact during the assault.

The Russian Defense Ministry described the campaign as a “large-scale precision strike,” utilizing long-range weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. The stated objectives included Ukrainian defense industry facilities, military airfield assets, and a storage site holding ammunition, missiles, and components used in drone production.

“All designated targets have been hit,” the ministry said in its statement. “The objectives of the strike have been achieved.”

Earlier accounts from Ukrainian sources confirmed widespread destruction in Kiev, with footage showing multiple explosions and fires across the capital. Local authorities reported seven deaths and 64 injuries, with 50 individuals requiring hospitalization.

Ukrainian officials said the strike appeared “calculated specifically to overload the air defense system.” The country has persistently urged Western allies to bolster its air defense capabilities, citing limited stockpiles of interceptors and anti-missile systems.

President Vladimir Zelensky claimed that the offensive extended beyond the capital, affecting the regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, and Nikolayev. He stated that over 300 drones and eight missiles were used in the attack. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, five Russian missiles and 21 drones struck their targets.

Moscow insists its strikes are solely directed at military installations and not civilians. It also maintains that such actions are in response to Ukrainian operations on Russian soil, which have reportedly damaged homes, energy infrastructure, and other civilian sites.

