Dia Group Presents Solid Results, With A Net Profit Of €38 Million Through June, Driven By The Solid Growth Of Dia Spain And The Resilience Of Dia Argentina
Adjusted EBITDA at the consolidated level increased by 4% to 133 million euros, maintaining the margin on net sales at 4.7%. In terms of cash flow , at a consolidated level it reached 98 million euros , which has allowed the company's net debt to be reduced by 43 million euros, to 199 million.
“Spain delivered volume-led growth and strong cash generation, while Argentina is holding its ground, preserving liquidity and staying focused on long-term recovery.” said Martín Tolcachir, CEO of Dia Group.
Dia Spain, solid growth and improved margins
In Spain, like-for-like sales rose by 7.5% , pushing Dia's market share to 5% (NielsenIQ, cumulative to May), confirming its role as the country's fourth-largest food retailer. Gross sales under the banner increased by 8% to €2,646 million, with net sales reaching €2,202 million (+7%). Online sales were a standout, growing 19% year-on-year to €130 million.
Profitability also improved significantly: adjusted EBITDA rose 20% to €137 million, with a 6.2% margin (up 0.7pp). Net profit nearly doubled to €48 million. Strong operating cash flow (€164 million) and disciplined investment (€57 million CAPEX) led to €106 million in free cash flow, a 33% increase year-on-year, and a reduction in net debt by €78 million.
Dia Argentina, to capitalize on the economic recovery
In a complex economic environment, Dia Argentina maintained a strong customer base. While gross sales under the banner dropped 4% to €825 million and volumes declined by 15.6%, sales from loyal customers grew 9%. Adjusted EBITDA stood at -€3 million, reflecting commercial investment to support pricing, partially offset by cost control efforts. Net cash reached €54 million, ensuring continued self-financing capacity.
The company made progress in enhancing brand visibility. Its share price has more than doubled in the past 12 months, rising more than 90% in 2025, with daily trading volume nearing €2 million in the last quarter.
Maria Not
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment