Hezbollah leader rejects calls for group to disarm
(MENAFN) Hezbollah has firmly rejected growing calls for the group to surrender its weapons, with Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem stating that their arsenal is intended exclusively for resisting Israeli aggression.
“We will not hand over our weapons to Israel, and the issue of weapons is a purely Lebanese internal matter,” Qassem said during a televised address on Wednesday. He accused those demanding disarmament of “serving the Israeli project.”
Qassem warned that Lebanon continues to face existential threats from both Israel and extremist groups, declaring, “As long as we are alive, we will not allow Lebanon to be subjugated to Israel, nor will we permit Israel to defeat us.”
He alleged that Israel is merely waiting for Hezbollah to disarm in order to expand its control beyond the five positions currently occupied along the Lebanon-Israel border. According to Qassem, the goal is to take over remaining Lebanese villages.
Although a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel was reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to hold strategic areas near the border, fueling ongoing tensions.
