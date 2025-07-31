403
Turkish Energy Minister states Turkey to begin supplying natural gas to Syria
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to begin supplying natural gas to Syria starting Saturday through a pipeline running via the southern Kilis province, according to Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. This effort is part of a collaborative project involving Azerbaijan and Qatar.
Bayraktar explained that a swap deal with Azerbaijan allows gas from Azerbaijan to be delivered to Aleppo in Syria through Kilis. The project is intended to boost electricity generation in Syria and contribute to stabilizing the country’s energy infrastructure.
He also noted that the pipeline from Kilis to Aleppo was completed in May, with Qatar providing financial backing for the initiative. Türkiye plans to deliver 6 million cubic meters of gas, which is expected to support the generation of about 1,200 megawatts of electricity.
