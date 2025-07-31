403
Another Israeli Soldier Takes His Own Life: Media
(MENAFN) A 24-year-old Israeli reservist who served extensively in the Gaza Strip has died by suicide after reportedly being haunted by the horrors he witnessed during his deployment, media reported Thursday.
Roi Wasserstein, a member of the 401st Armored Brigade’s medical evacuation unit, had completed more than 300 days of reserve service before ending his life. He had returned from his final deployment in May 2025, according to media.
The report stated that Wasserstein had spoken frequently with family and friends about the "horrific scenes" he encountered in Gaza. Despite the traumatic toll, the Israeli military will not classify his death as that of a fallen soldier, as it occurred while he was off duty.
His death brings the total number of Israeli soldiers who have taken their own lives in July to seven, according to media. Since the war in Gaza erupted in October 2023, nearly 50 Israeli soldiers have died by suicide, local media noted.
Military statistics indicate that 898 Israeli soldiers have been killed and another 6,134 wounded since the conflict began. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to face criticism from within the country over allegations of underreporting casualties.
Since launching its offensive in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 60,200 Palestinians, according to official figures. The sustained assault has left Gaza in ruins and triggered widespread hunger.
This week, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel issued a joint statement accusing Israel of perpetrating genocide in Gaza. They cited the targeted destruction of Palestinian civil infrastructure and the systematic collapse of the enclave’s healthcare system.
In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity over the war in Gaza.
Separately, Israel is currently defending itself at the International Court of Justice against allegations of genocide stemming from its actions in the enclave.
