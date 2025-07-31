Tuxcare Greatly Broadens Its Endless Lifecycle Support Services To Include Any Open-Source Technology And Version

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that its award-winning portfolio of Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) services, which arm organizations with years of fast security patches for end-of-life (EOL) systems, has been expanded into a far broader set of offerings now branded as Endless Lifecycle Support for Open-Source Software .Aimed at covering all EOL open-source components across an enterprise's entire stack, the new ELS for Open-Source Software delivers SLA-backed production-ready security patches for operating systems, language runtimes, software development libraries, and open-source applications. This comprehensive coverage gives organizations unequaled flexibility, freeing them to innovate faster while slashing the time and costs consumed by endless upgrade cycles. By extending beyond the limits of any single technology or version, TuxCare's ELS for Open-Source Software empowers customers to request support for any open-source component.Answers EOL-Related Migration and Timing Concerns with EaseMost stacks use hundreds of open-source components. And since each has its own lifecycle and EOL policy, tracking which packages are supported and which are not quickly turns into a full-time job for already-stretched teams. Missing even one unsupported package creates a critical security and compliance gap. At the same time, last-minute upgrades break builds, delay releases, drain engineering time, and drive unplanned, rapidly escalating costs. TuxCare's ELS for Open-Source Software gives AppSec, IT Ops, and software development teams total control even when critical components hit end-of-life.“Following the success of our existing ELS portfolio, we've quickly realized that thousands of enterprises need a single provider to help them tackle EOL‐related security and efficiency gaps across all the open‐source components they rely on,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare.“Our newly expanded portfolio provides guaranteed security and compliance for any end-of-life open-source technology, enabling organizations to schedule migrations on their own terms across their entire stacks.”Getting Started is Simple and Cost-EffectiveWith ELS for Open-Source Software, there is no downtime, service disruption, or performance degradation. TuxCare's ELS packages plug into your existing workflows and CI/CD pipelines, with full support for yum, apt, pip, Maven, Gradle, npm and others. TuxCare has already resolved more than 5,000 CVEs in open-source software - keeping enterprise systems secure, stable and compliant . EOLs no longer need to sneak up on an organization and throw a wrench into operations.For detailed information on TuxCare's ELS for Open-Source Software, or to obtain information about protecting your unique environment from a TuxCare patching expert, visit: /endless-lifecycle-support/About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .

