Riga Pulling Out All Stops To Snag EU Backing For Defense Investments

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Latvia has submitted an application for funding from the newly established European Security Action Fund (SAFE), aiming to strengthen the combat capabilities of its National Armed Forces and accelerate the implementation of NATO capability targets, Trend reports.

“This is the right time to invest in strengthening Latvia's defense. The resources we allocate today will significantly enhance Latvia's security in the future and contribute to the development of our national defense industry,” said Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds.

Latvia's preliminary defense requisites within the SAFE paradigm encompass 18 active and prospective acquisition initiatives, alongside supplementary recognized demands to accelerate the realization of NATO capability benchmarks and sustained assistance for Ukraine.



The comprehensive, overarching request delineates an additional 39 projects, encompassing initiatives from the Ministries of Transport, Health, and Interior, which are anticipated to directly bolster national security and defense imperatives.



SAFE represents a fiscal mechanism instituted by the European Union, enabling member states to procure supplementary financing from the European Commission to mitigate significant deficiencies in defense capabilities.

It also encourages greater defense investment and the strengthening of the European defense industry. Importantly, SAFE provides loans-not grants-meant to complement national defense funding, not replace or expand national budgets.

By July 29, Latvia's Ministry of Defense was mandated to present its declaration of intent to the European Commission, delineating critical capability domains and specifying both baseline and upper-limit financial requirements.



In alignment with interdepartmental synergies, the Ministry of Defense has formulated a robust strategic initiative aimed at bolstering national security objectives, with a focus on achieving project operational readiness by the year 2030.



Subsequent to the submission phase, the European Commission will undertake a comprehensive assessment of the applications from all participating nations and ascertain prospective funding distributions within the framework of the SAFE program.