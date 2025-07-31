Russian Drone Hits Private House In Sumy Region
“On the night of July 30, at around 10 p.m., an enemy drone struck the territory of a private home in the Lypovodolyn community. Fortunately, no one was injured,” she said.
According to Nazarenko, police officers and rescue workers surveyed the surrounding area.
The fall damaged a private house – windows were broken, six window frames were damaged, and the plastic cladding of the house was damaged.
As reported, during the period from the morning of July 30 to the morning of July 31, 2025, Russian troops carried out nearly 60 shelling attacks on 26 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the region. Two civilians were wounded.
Photo: Facebook/Head of the Romny Regional Military Administration Valentin Nazarenko
