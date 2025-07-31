Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Hits Private House In Sumy Region

Russian Drone Hits Private House In Sumy Region


2025-07-31 09:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Valentina Nazarenko, head of the Romny Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“On the night of July 30, at around 10 p.m., an enemy drone struck the territory of a private home in the Lypovodolyn community. Fortunately, no one was injured,” she said.

According to Nazarenko, police officers and rescue workers surveyed the surrounding area.



 Read also: Russian drone attacks woman in Kherson region

The fall damaged a private house – windows were broken, six window frames were damaged, and the plastic cladding of the house was damaged.

As reported, during the period from the morning of July 30 to the morning of July 31, 2025, Russian troops carried out nearly 60 shelling attacks on 26 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the region. Two civilians were wounded.

Photo: Facebook/Head of the Romny Regional Military Administration Valentin Nazarenko

MENAFN31072025000193011044ID1109868342

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search