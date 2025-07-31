403
Canadian Premier, Abbas Discuss Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a conversation with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas regarding the escalating humanitarian emergency in the Gaza Strip.
During the call, Carney reiterated Canada's backing for a two-state solution.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, "The leaders discussed the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza.
Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to a two-state solution – an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security."
Carney also outlined Canada’s intention to formally recognize the State of Palestine during the forthcoming 80th Session of the UN General Assembly this September.
The statement highlighted that "He indicated that this intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to much-needed reforms, including the commitments by Palestinian Authority President Abbas to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state."
Additionally, Canada vowed to "increase its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and work closely with regional allies toward this goal."
