Boba Mint Completes Acquisition Of Remaining Interest In Werd Studios

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) ("" or the ""), a leader in blockchain gaming, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously-announced (see press release dated June 26, 2025) acquisition of the remaining 50% equity interest in Werd Studios Inc. (""), a fast-growing blockchain/crypto gaming company based in Toronto, Ontario, from Mr. Andrew Shore, the CEO and founder of Werd Studios.

As previously disclosed (see January 17, 2025 and March 5, 2025 press releases), Boba acquired an initial 50% equity stake in Werd Studios through a combination of a share purchase from Mr. Shore and a share subscription in Werd Studios.

Werd Studios is led by Mr. Shore, a successful technology entrepreneur specializing in gaming and blockchain and an industry thought leader. Werd Studios is developing, on its own and in collaboration with others, several exciting new blockchain/crypto games. Werd Studios' most advanced game is its interest in Cafe Disco Party, a fast-paced and thrilling adventure where players manage lively cafe parties in a vibrant, imaginary world.

Werd Studios also has interests in Moon Gaming and Amino Rewards. Moon Gaming is at the forefront of innovation in the mobile gaming industry. The debut creation, Moon Poker, redefines the entertainment landscape by offering a thrilling mobile video game that not only immerses players in a cosmic world, but also presents real cash prizes in hyper-turbo tournaments. Amino Rewards is a health and fitness focused platform that leverages blockchain to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The purchase price for the remaining 50% equity interest in Werd Studios from Mr. Shore is $1,400,000, which has been satisfied by the issuance of 7,000,000 common shares of Boba on a private placement basis (the " Consideration Shares "), at an issue price of $0.20 per share (the " Transaction "). The 7,000,000 Consideration Shares issued to Mr. Shore are subject to a contractual restricted period whereby (i) 25% of the Consideration Shares will become freely tradeable on the date which is 6 months following closing, (ii) an additional 25% of the Consideration Shares will become freely tradeable on the date which is 12 months following closing, and (iii) the remaining 50% of the Consideration Shares will become freely tradeable on the date which is 18 months following closing.

"We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% equity interest in Werd Studios. The Boba Mint team is excited to continue supporting Andrew and the Werd Studios team now that Werd Studios is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boba Mint," said Rody Lazar, CEO of Boba.

Certain arm's length advisors to Boba received an aggregate of 700,000 common shares, at an issue price of $0.20 per share, as advisory fees in connection with the closing of the Transaction. The foregoing shares are subject to resale restrictions of four months and one day, as contemplated by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

Required Early Warning Information

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Mr. Shore owned 6,000,000 common shares of Boba, representing approximately 6.52% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Boba. Following the completion of the Transaction, Mr. Shore owns 13,000,000 common shares of Boba, representing approximately 13.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Boba.

Mr. Shore may or may not acquire or dispose of common shares of Boba in the future through the open market or in private transactions, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Company's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, Mr. Shore may develop other plans or intentions in the future relating to one or more of the above items.

Further to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, Mr. Shore will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws. A copy of the early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be made available on SEDAR+ at . Further information and a copy of the early warning report may be obtained by contacting Andrew Shore, 71 Thornbank Road, Thornhill, Ontario L4J 2A1, telephone: 647-548-8335.

Boba's head office is located at Suite 1100 – 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6 .

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is a forward-thinking blockchain gaming and digital innovation company. With a 50% ownership of WERD Studios, Boba Mint is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, entertainment, and the Web3 space. The Company is also actively involved in strategic investments within the AI and blockchain sectors, including Cherry Labs' Telegram-based bot ecosystem.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

"Rody Lazar" CEO

For further information, please contact:

Rody Lazar - CEO

Phone: 1-800-556-1015

Email: ...

