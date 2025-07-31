National Pawnbrokers Association Honors 2025 Pawn Industry Award Winners



Pawnbroker of the Year: Jery Howland, Jery's Pawn

Young Professional of the Year: Carli Karlson, Axel's Pawn Shop

Industry Partner of the Year: Ido Itskovich, Yehuda

State Association of the Year: Washington State Pawnbrokers Association

Outstanding Community Relations: Adam and Beth Anundi, Capital Pawn Outstanding Pawn Image Award: Dickie Smith, Dick's Pawn Superstore

The presentation of the highly anticipated Pawnbroker of the Year award to Jery Howland of Jery's Pawn in Hope Mills, NC, featured heartfelt pre-recorded testimonials from his family, colleagues, and friends.

"I am so grateful for this award," stated Jery Howland. "This has been an amazing 20 years with the National Pawnbrokers Association. We have learned so much from our fellow members who are also great friends now."

The awards were presented during the NPA Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon on July 22, held as part of Pawn Expo, the premier national convention and trade show for the pawn industry. The event, hosted at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia, drew hundreds of dedicated pawnbrokers from across the nation and as far as New Zealand, underscoring the global reach and importance of the industry.

"It is with immense pride that the NPA recognizes these remarkable individuals and businesses," stated NPA President Johnny Whiteside. "Their dedication to excellence, ethical practices, and profound community engagement truly elevates our entire industry. They are a testament to the vital role pawnbrokers play in providing essential financial services and fostering strong local connections nationwide."

The National Pawnbrokers Association stands as the largest and most influential network of pawn professionals globally. Through its dedicated Government Relations team, the association tirelessly advocates for the industry year-round, ensuring a supportive regulatory environment and promoting best practices.

Learn more about the NPA Pawn Industry Awards and this year's honorees at NationalPawnbrokers/Pawn-Industry-Awards .

Mark your calendars! Pawn Expo 2026 is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, NV, from July 20-23, 2026. Booth sales are currently underway, and registration will open in February 2026.

