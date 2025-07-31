Midland Industries Acquires Cerro Brass To Expand Brass Product Offering And Strengthen Supply Chain Capabilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midland Industries ("Midland"), a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a value-added distributor and manufacturer of industrial pipe, valve, and fittings products, announced today the acquisition of Cerro Brass from Cerro Flow Products, a subsidiary of Marmon Holdings. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Cerro Brass is a trusted distributor of brass components, including fittings, adapters, and needle valves, serving customers across the residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

The acquisition of Cerro Brass expands Midland's brass product offering and enhances its ability to serve customers across core markets. With Midland's complementary product portfolio, broad sales reach, and deep inventory, Cerro Brass will continue providing the same high level of service and technical expertise to its customers, without any disruption to support or order fulfillment. The combined platform also creates new opportunities for growth as Cerro Brass customers gain access to Midland's broader product offering.

"Cerro Brass has a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability, and we're proud to welcome their team and customers into the Midland family," said Bryan Wight, CEO of Midland Industries. "This transaction supports our strategic vision of expanding our brass product capabilities and reinforces our commitment to being a trusted industrial supply partner nationwide."

About Midland

Midland Industries, based in Kansas City, MO, is a value-added distributor and manufacturer of fittings, valves, hose, clamps, and related products for a wide variety of manufacturing, plumbing, utilities, HVAC, fluid power, and other general industrial end markets. Since its founding in 1919, Midland has provided mission-critical parts for a diverse set of applications and has been a crucial supply chain partner to customers across the industrial ecosystem. Midland markets 37,000 products and serves customers from its 10 facilities across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit .

About Cerro Brass

Cerro Brass, headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a distributor of brass fittings, adapters, pipe nipples, and needle valves for plumbing and industrial end markets. For more information, visit .

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.8 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Geoff Broglio, [email protected]

SOURCE Gemspring Capital

