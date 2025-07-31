Cleancounts Announces Former EPA Lead James Critchfield As Head Of Registry And Market Integrity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Aspen Energy Forum in Aspen, Colorado, CleanCounts announces the addition of James Critchfield who brings two decades of expertise in power generation and emissions data

ASPEN, Colo., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Energy Forum – CleanCounts , a nonprofit with the industry leading environmental attribute certificate (EAC) tracking platform for voluntary and compliance claims of renewable energy projects across North America, today announced James Critchfield as the Head of Registry & Market Integrity. In his role, Critchfield will lead the development and governance of high-fidelity registries that safeguard transparency and trust across clean-energy and carbon markets. CleanCounts shared the news on Critchfield joining the team from Aspen Energy Forum, where the nonprofit is taking part in discussions on decarbonization and renewable energy strategies.

Critchfield joins CleanCounts after spending two decades at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, where he was an authority on energy-attribute certificates, registry architecture, and greenhouse-gas accounting, advising Fortune 500 companies, state regulators, and international bodies. Most recently, Critchfield scaled the EPA's Green Power Partnership from its infancy to hundreds of organizations, pushing annual voluntary green-power procurement to more than 100 billion KWh annually and catalyzing nearly 19 GW of new renewable capacity nationwide.

“CleanCounts has advocated for standards in the renewable energy market and the environmental attribute tracking industry to drive better decision making by corporate buyers and provide transparency for regulators,” said James Critchfield, CleanCount's Head of Registry & Market Integrity.“I look forward to stepping into this new role to bring my experience to support CleanCounts' continued reputation as the true validator for environmental markets.”

CleanCounts, formerly known as M-RETS, tracks generated energy outputs across North America, enabling market participants to place a dollar value on the environmental benefits of renewable energy and renewable thermal outputs. Through rigorous validation of the environmental benefits, verifiable data, and unbiased third-party verification, CleanCounts is now North America's leading platform to obtain, transfer, or retire renewable energy certificates (RECs), renewable thermal certificates (RTCs), and alternative energy certificates (AECs).

“James Critchfield's work in the federal government to support tracking system infrastructure for clean energy in the United States has led to the development of next generation tracking capabilities that feature the granularity needed for market transparency,” said Benjamin Gerber, CEO of CleanCounts.“With James joining our executive team, we look forward to engaging stakeholders throughout North America for conversations about how a continuity-first, climate-aligned, and tech-forward clean energy registry can create benefits for, and strengthen trust in, both the voluntary and compliance markets.”

Prior to joining CleanCounts full time on August 21, Critchfield will join an upcoming webinar with senior leaders from Singularity Energy and EnergyTag titled, How Western States Can Achieve Grid Decarbonization , on August 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. The energy industry leaders will discuss how granular energy data and verified certificates can enable the hourly electricity accounting needed to drive investment and deployment of decarbonization technologies for an around-the-clock clean grid. Those interested in attending can register here .

About CleanCounts

CleanCounts, formerly known as Midwest Renewable Energy Tracking System (M‐RETS) Inc., is North America's most expansive clean energy registry and a trusted gateway to environmental markets. As a nonprofit organization, CleanCounts empowers participants across the energy ecosystem to track, trade, and validate clean energy production and consumption with confidence and transparency.

