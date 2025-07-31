High-Demand Value-Add Investment Opportunity: NAS Investment Solutions Acquires Prime Dallas-Area Multifamily Asset

The Courtyard Apartments are a compelling fractional investment opportunity for accredited investors seeking portfolio diversification, a qualified replacement property for a 1031 exchange, or placement through a self-directed IRA.

- Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment SolutionsGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a nationally recognized sponsor of passive real estate investments with a history of consistent yield performance, has acquired The Courtyard Apartments in Garland, Texas-a northeastern suburb of Dallas. This sponsor-owned multifamily asset presents a compelling fractional investment opportunity for accredited investors seeking portfolio diversification, a qualified replacement property for a 1031 exchange, or placement through a self-directed IRA.Located just minutes from the heart of one of Texas's most powerful economic engines-the Telecom Corridor-The Courtyard offers rare adjacency to a uniquely concentrated business district spanning 6.5 miles along U.S. Highway 75. Home to more than 130,000 jobs and 25 million square feet of office space, the Corridor provides a strategic locational advantage seldom found among suburban multifamily properties.“We are excited to offer investors this unique opportunity to participate in a value-add multifamily acquisition that's positioned for performance driven by an exceptional location,” said Karen E. Kennedy , President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services.“With projected cash-on-cash returns starting at 5.5%, increasing annually to 7.8% by year seven, The Courtyard Apartments deliver more than just proximity to the Telecom Corridor-the property delivers a powerful income-producing platform in one of Texas's most dynamic submarkets.”Positioned on a 5.5-acre site, Courtyard Apartments is a 123-unit multifamily asset offering significant value-add upside. Planned upgrades-such as installing in-unit washers and dryers-are anticipated to enhance rental rates and strengthen cash flow performance.Residents benefit from a robust amenity package, including a tennis court, swimming pool, BBQ/picnic area, business center, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. These amenities support tenant satisfaction and retention, reducing turnover and stabilizing NOI.Unit interiors deliver strong appeal, with lofty ceilings, hardwood-style flooring, large closets, and private outdoor space (patios or balconies). Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and upgraded fixtures in select units.Accredited investors interested in this sponsor-owned offering can visit nasinvestmentsolutions or contact Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services, at ... or 310.988.4240.National Asset Services (NAS) is a leading commercial real estate firm known for delivering value across economic cycles while elevating the resident experience. NAS will provide comprehensive property and asset management on behalf of the company's investment clients-prioritizing long-term performance and operational efficiency.Since 2008, NAS has served 2,627 investment clients, distributing more than $663 million in cash flow and overseeing a national portfolio spanning 187 commercial properties, totaling over 25 million square feet across 31 states. With more than $3.36 billion in managed asset value, NAS has built a reputation for disciplined execution and investor-first approach. Learn more at nasassets.About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. NAS Investment Solutions is recognized nationwide for its sponsorship of high-quality DST investment programs that offer investors well-performing assets that produce reliable yields.All the company's investment properties offer multiple benefits for investors, including:.Reliable cash flow from day one, paid monthly by direct deposit.Non-recourse property financing.Management-free ownership.Ability to invest in larger assets on a fractional basis.Suitable for self-directed IRAs.Qualifies for 1031 ExchangeThe company's website, nasinvestmentsolutions, offers investment articles, comprehensive information, and free guides on the 1031 exchange process for investors seeking passive DST property investments.

