Macau Open: Lakshya Sen Advances To Quarters, Ayush Shetty Knocked Out
Second seed Lakshya had to dig deep against Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, eventually clinching a hard-fought 21-14, 14-21, 21-17 win in an intense 67-minute encounter. The 23-year-old showcased resilience and sharp court control to seal his place in the last eight of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.
Lakshya will next face the winner of the match between Indonesia's Yohanes Saut Marcellyno and China's Zhu Xuan Chen for a place in the semifinals.
However, there was disappointment for Ayush Shetty, the seventh-seeded Indian in the draw, who bowed out after a straight-sets defeat to Malaysia's Justin Hoh. Shetty went down 21-18, 21-16 in a match where he struggled to gain momentum.
Meanwhile, India's Tharun Mannepalli delivered the upset of the day, stunning top seed and World No. 15 Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in a dramatic three-game thriller. After losing the first game 19-21, the 23-year-old Tharun bounced back to win 21-14, 22-20, sealing the contest in just over an hour.
Currently ranked World No. 47, Tharun has now reached his second Super 300 quarterfinal of the year, having made the same stage at the German Open in February. He next faces World No. 87 Hu Zhe An of China.
In mixed doubles, the fifth-seeded Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto suffered a narrow defeat after winning the first game against Malaysia's Jimmy Wong and Lai Pei Jing.
In women's singles, youngster Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj put up a spirited fight before going down to second seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in three games.
Later in the day, men's doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded second, are set to face Japan's Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi. In women's doubles, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra will take on Indonesia's eighth-seeded duo Meilysa Puspitasari and Rachel Rose.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment