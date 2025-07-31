403
Meta Witnesses Strong Financial Gains
(MENAFN) US-based global tech conglomerate Meta reported stronger-than-anticipated financial outcomes on Wednesday, significantly powered by artificial intelligence (AI) "unlocking" the productivity and effectiveness of its advertising platform.
In the company’s statement, Meta revealed that its net profit surged by 36% year-over-year, reaching $18.34 billion in the second quarter of 2025.
Revenue for the same three-month period climbed 22%, rising to $47.5 billion from $39.1 billion during the comparable quarter in 2024.
The firm’s earnings per share experienced a 38% jump, amounting to $7.14 in Q2.
These quarterly figures surpassed analysts’ projections for the April-to-June timeframe.
Speaking on a call with shareholders, CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the role of AI in strengthening the company’s principal business operations.
“The strong performance this quarter is largely thanks to AI unlocking greater efficiency and gains across our ad system,” Zuckerberg said.
Meta anticipates third-quarter revenue to range between $47.5 billion and $50.5 billion.
Additionally, the corporation revised its estimated capital spending for 2025, increasing the lower boundary of its previous forecast.
The new projection stands between $66 billion and $72 billion, up from the earlier range of $64 billion to $72 billion.
The company also noted that compensation tied to recruitment will serve as "the second-largest driver of growth."
It added, "These factors will result in a 2026 year-over-year expense growth rate that is above the 2025 expense growth."
