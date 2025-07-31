ARRIS Appoints Dolby Laboratories President & CEO Kevin Yeaman To Board Of Directors
"I'm honored to have Kevin on our board," said Riley Reese, CEO of ARRIS Composites. "Dolby's journey-from manufacturing hardware to becoming a dominant force in technology licensing built on powerful IP-is a blueprint for the path we envision at ARRIS. Kevin's experience navigating a licensing business and building a world-class brand will be invaluable as we empower the world's leading companies to realize the full potential of our composite technology."
Founded in 2017, the ARRIS team created a new manufacturing category called Additive Molding by pioneering the development of patented software, materials, and high-volume production methods to create advanced composite parts that are lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.
The company's strategy involves enabling creators with the ARRIS Technology, mirroring Dolby's successful model of providing tools to content creators to drive ecosystem-wide adoption.
"I am thrilled to join the ARRIS board at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Yeaman. "ARRIS has a transformative technology that is poised to redefine manufacturing for a host of industries, much in the way Dolby redefined audio and imaging experiences. Their vision for licensing a platform that enables new product possibilities is the kind of strategy that builds enduring value. I look forward to working with the team to help scale the business and establish ARRIS as an essential component for the next generation of products."
ABOUT ARRIS COMPOSITES
ARRIS® Technology enables unmatched performance with a patented advanced manufacturing technology platform that prioritizes specific stiffness and strength in novel ways for footwear, bicycles, portable electronics, automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets (Made To Outperform®). Team ARRIS created a new manufacturing category called Additive Molding, a first-of-its-kind software, materials, and high-volume production approach to continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite structures. Get the latest at arriscomposites/news.
