Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
This update was previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 28, 2025.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through the Genome5000TM program, Lexicon's unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon has advanced multiple medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, obesity, cardiology, diabetes and other indications. For additional information, please visit .
For Investor and Media Inquiries :
Lisa DeFrancesco
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
