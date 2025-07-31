Elite Property Highlights Off-Plan Opportunities As More Buyers Choose To Buy Real Estate In Dubai At Early Stages

Elite Property highlights off-plan demand as more buyers seek to buy real estate early in Dubai's market.

- Jake Jones, CEO and Founder of Elite Property, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As demand for off-plan developments reaches new highs in Dubai, Elite Property is urging both local and international buyers to consider early-stage property investments as a strategic way to buy real estate in Dubai amid rising prices and limited ready-unit supply.Following a record-breaking AED 45 billion in real estate transactions in Q2 2025, there has been a notable shift in buyer behavior, with a growing number of investors prioritizing off-plan projects for their flexibility, affordability, and growth potential.Why Off-Plan Property is Gaining GroundBuyers looking to buy real estate in Dubai are increasingly drawn to off-plan units due to:.Lower entry costs compared to completed properties.Staggered payment plans over construction timelines.High rental demand post-handover, especially in lifestyle-driven communities.Developer incentives, including DLD fee waivers and post-handover payment termsOff-plan demand has surged particularly among expats, first-time buyers, and foreign investors seeking a foothold in Dubai's booming property market.Elite Property's Top Off-Plan Picks for 2025Based on buyer demand and growth projections, Elite Property recommends:.Dubai Hills Estate – Popular with families and long-term investors.Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) – Affordable, high-yield investment zone.Dubai Creek Harbour – Waterfront views, future infrastructure upside.Business Bay – Strong short-term rental market and city-center locationYour Guide to Buying Real Estate in DubaiWhether you're looking to buy real estate for investment, residency, or relocation, Elite Property offers hands-on support and expert insights to navigate:.Developer selection and due diligence.Contract review and payment plan guidance.Off-plan resale and exit strategy planningAbout Elite PropertyElite Property is a boutique real estate consultancy based in Dubai, specializing in premium residential and off-plan investments. With a focus on buyer education, market insight, and personalized service, the firm has become a go-to advisor for expats, investors, and first-time property buyers across the UAE.

