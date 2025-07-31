Celestial AI Again Selects IDS-Batch CLI and IDS-Verify Solutions to Accelerate AI Chip Development

- Phil Winterbottom, CTO at Celestial AI, MA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agnisys is a pioneer in specification automation for semiconductor design and verification, proudly announces the continued partnership with Celestial AI, a leader in advanced photonic interconnect technology. Celestial AI has selected IDS-Batch SoC and IDS-Verify , two of Agnisys' flagship solutions, reaffirming the value of specification-driven automation in accelerating the development of AI-powered semiconductor systems.Celestial AI uses Agnisys tools to automate the generation of key components for both design and verification flows, reducing manual effort, ensuring consistency across teams, and accelerating time to market for their cutting-edge photonic-based AI chips.“Agnisys products have helped us get to market faster with our AI products ...., their exceptional round the clock support has enabled our team to always be productive without waiting for vendor response.” said Phil Winterbottom, CTO at Celestial AI.“We are honored that Celestial AI continues to trust Agnisys to support their mission of revolutionizing AI infrastructure,” said Anupam Bakshi, CEO and Founder of Agnisys, Inc.“The selection of IDS-Batch SoC and IDS-Verify reflects the value we bring to innovative semiconductor companies seeking to streamline development and enhance verification productivity.”Streamlining SoC Design and Verification- IDS-Batch SoC enables complete SoC development from a single specification file, generating RTL, UVM models , firmware, and documentation automatically.- IDS-Verify provides an automated path to generate complete UVM environments, test sequences, and verification components for IP and SoC-level testing.This strategic selection reinforces Agnisys' role as a trusted technology partner for high-growth AI and semiconductor companies, enabling smarter, faster, and more reliable chip development.About Celestial AICelestial AI is a Silicon Valley-based fabless semiconductor and optical interconnect technology company, developing the Photonic FabricTM – a high-performance, optical interconnect platform that enables next-generation AI processing systems to deliver massive improvements in performance and energy efficiency.About AgnisysAgnisys, Inc., a provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software and methodology services, solves complex front-end design, verification, and validation problems in system chip development. Its certified IDesignSpecTM Suite leverages a golden executable specification to capture and centralize registers, sequences, and connectivity for Intellectual Property (IP) and System-on-a-Chip (SoC) projects. Its intuitive user interfaces and standards-based workflows reduce risk by eliminating development errors while increasing productivity and efficiency through the automatic generation of collateral for the entire project development team. Founded in 2007, Agnisys is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with R&D centers in the United States and India. Learn more at .

