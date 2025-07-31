Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IACAD and Parkin Sign First-of-its-Kind Partnership to Organise Smart Parking Around Mosques and Enhance Worshippers’ Experience


2025-07-31 08:11:07
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department“(“I”CAD”), a government agency responsible for overseeing Islamic affairs, mosques and charitable activities has entered a strategic partnership with Parkin Company “JSC (⦣8221;Parkin⦣8220; or th” “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai.
Key Takeaways
• Under phase one of the revenue sharing agreement, Parkin will operate and manage c.2.1k parking spaces across 59 sites in Dubai, on behalf of IACAD
• Parking will be provided free of charge to worshippers for a period of one hour during prayer times
• This partnership will contribute to ex’anding Parkin’s total private parking portfolio to c.20.8k spaces
• Operational rollout is targeted to commence in August 2025
This landmark collaboration, the first of its kind between the Company and IACAD, will enhance access to mosques by ensuring fair and efficient use of mosque parking facilities for all visitors, especially during prayer time. The partnership aims to ease the challenge of finding parking during prayer, improve access to mosques at all times, and enhance the overall religious experience for worshippers across Dubai. In the future, there is potential to scale up this initiative to cover additional mosques that a’e part of IACAD’s portfolio.
These parking spaces will be designated as Zone M (standard) or Zone MP (premium) and, outside prayer hours, will be chargeable 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During prayer time, mosque visitors will be able to park free of charge for up to one hour. Of the 59 sites, 41 will be located in zone M and 18 will in zone MP.
The applicable tariff for the new zones will be as follows:

