403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meta Q2 Earnings Reports Strong Performance on AI and Ad Strength
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE – 31 July 2025: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) delivered a stellar second-quarter earnings report, significantly surpassing Wall Street expectations and reinforcing its leadership in both digital advertising and artificial intelligence (AI).
The tech giant reported Q2 revenue of $47.5 billion, marking a 22% year-over-year increase, with earnings per share of $7.14, well ahead of the consensus estimate of $5.88. Meta’s core advertising business remains a key driver, benefiting from enhanced AI-powered targeting and increased user engagement across platforms including Reels and Threads. Ad impressions rose 19%, while the average price per ad increased by 6%, reflecting stronger demand and improved pricing power.
Farhan Badami, Business Development Manager at eToro, commented: "Investors responded enthusiastically, pushing Meta’s stock up by more than 10% in after-hours trading. The rally was fueled by both the earnings beat and a bullish Q3 revenue forecast of up to $49 billion.
Meta’s aggressive AI strategy is bearing fruit. Its Llama model and Meta AI assistant are nearing 1 billion monthly users, signaling widespread adoption. The company’s updated full-year CapEx guidance of $66–72 billion highlights its unwavering commitment to AI infrastructure and innovation—even as it continues to absorb losses from Reality Labs
“Meta is going head-to-head with major AI players like OpenAI and Anthropic,” added Badami. “The company’s recent offers of up to $300 million over four years to top AI researchers show just how serious it is about leading in the race toward superintelligence.”
Despite looming regulatory challenges in the EU and broader global uncertainties, Meta’s performance underscores its ability to deliver strong growth in both revenue and profit, while investing for the future.
“Meta’s core business is thriving, the ad machine is alive and well, and its AI ambitions are clearly resonating with the market,” said Badami. “Operational efficiency and regulatory developments will be important to watch—but there’s no denying the momentum. The stock is now up over 760% from its 2022 lows—it’s Zuck’s world, and we’re just living in it.”
The tech giant reported Q2 revenue of $47.5 billion, marking a 22% year-over-year increase, with earnings per share of $7.14, well ahead of the consensus estimate of $5.88. Meta’s core advertising business remains a key driver, benefiting from enhanced AI-powered targeting and increased user engagement across platforms including Reels and Threads. Ad impressions rose 19%, while the average price per ad increased by 6%, reflecting stronger demand and improved pricing power.
Farhan Badami, Business Development Manager at eToro, commented: "Investors responded enthusiastically, pushing Meta’s stock up by more than 10% in after-hours trading. The rally was fueled by both the earnings beat and a bullish Q3 revenue forecast of up to $49 billion.
Meta’s aggressive AI strategy is bearing fruit. Its Llama model and Meta AI assistant are nearing 1 billion monthly users, signaling widespread adoption. The company’s updated full-year CapEx guidance of $66–72 billion highlights its unwavering commitment to AI infrastructure and innovation—even as it continues to absorb losses from Reality Labs
“Meta is going head-to-head with major AI players like OpenAI and Anthropic,” added Badami. “The company’s recent offers of up to $300 million over four years to top AI researchers show just how serious it is about leading in the race toward superintelligence.”
Despite looming regulatory challenges in the EU and broader global uncertainties, Meta’s performance underscores its ability to deliver strong growth in both revenue and profit, while investing for the future.
“Meta’s core business is thriving, the ad machine is alive and well, and its AI ambitions are clearly resonating with the market,” said Badami. “Operational efficiency and regulatory developments will be important to watch—but there’s no denying the momentum. The stock is now up over 760% from its 2022 lows—it’s Zuck’s world, and we’re just living in it.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment