Gaza Death Toll Rises To Over 60,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

2025-07-31 08:06:39
Gaza, July 31 -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 101 Palestinians were killed and 625 injured in the past 24 hours alone, as Israeli strikes on the Strip continue unabated.
In its daily casualty report, the ministry stated that numerous victims remain trapped under rubble or in the streets, as emergency and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.
The death toll since the beginning of the Israeli assault on October 7, 2023, has now reached 60,239, with 146,894 people wounded.
Between March 18, 2025, and today, the ministry recorded 9,071 deaths and 34,853 injuries.
The ministry also noted that over the past 24 hours, 81 of the casualties who reached hospitals were attempting to secure food or essential supplies. The total number of such casualties has risen to 1,320 deaths and more than 8,818 injuries.

