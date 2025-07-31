Melbourne Homes Save Big With Climate Green's VEU-Approved Installations
Melbourne homeowners are reaping major savings on energy-efficient upgrades thanks to Climate Green's VEU-approved installations. As an accredited provider under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program, Climate Green is helping households slash energy bills while reducing their carbon footprint.
With rising utility costs and increasing demand for sustainable living, Climate Green has become a trusted choice across Melbourne and suburbs including Melton, Ringwood, Caroline Springs, Glen Waverley, and Officer. From air conditioning and heat pumps to solar panels and battery storage, the company provides tailored solutions that combine energy efficiency with government-backed rebates.
“Our mission is to make energy efficiency accessible and affordable,” said Ravi Regmi, spokesperson for Climate Green.
“Through VEU rebates, homeowners can save up to 70% on eligible upgrades, and our expert team ensures seamless installations that meet the highest quality standards.”
The VEU program offers significant rebates for accredited installations, allowing Melbourne residents to enjoy comfort and modern energy solutions without the high upfront cost. Climate Green handles every step-from energy audits and rebate paperwork to expert installation-making the transition to energy-efficient living simple and stress-free.
Why Choose Climate Green?
- VEU-Accredited Provider (Accreditation No: A2360)
- End-to-End Rebate & Compliance Management
- Expert Installation of Aircon, Heat Pumps, Solar & Batteries
Trusted Across Melbourne and Surrounding Suburbs
Climate Green's commitment to sustainability is driving a positive shift in Melbourne's energy landscape, empowering homeowners to embrace greener, more affordable solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
