44 Reported Dead as Storms Batter Beijing
(MENAFN) Severe rainstorms have resulted in the deaths of 44 individuals and left nine others unaccounted for in Beijing as of Thursday, according to local media.
The most devastating toll occurred at a nursing home in Miyun District, a suburban area of Beijing, where at least 31 fatalities were recorded.
The intense rainfall severely damaged numerous roads and triggered power outages, crippling key infrastructure systems across the region.
Chinese President Xi Jinping previously called for maximum efforts to protect lives and property amid the battle against floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.
Heavy precipitation has also battered eastern, northern, and northeastern China recently, causing widespread floods and geological hazards.
Casualties and damage have been reported not only in Beijing but also in the provinces of Hebei, Jilin, and Shandong.
