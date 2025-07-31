MPLX LP To Acquire Northwind Midstream, Enhancing Permian Natural Gas And NGL Value Chains

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX ) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Northwind Delaware Holdings LLC (Northwind Midstream) for $2.375 billion in cash consideration, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. MPLX intends to finance the acquisition with debt. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow and represents a 7x multiple on forecast 2027 EBITDA. The anticipated mid-teen unlevered return is inclusive of incremental capital spend associated with in-process expansion activity.

Northwind provides sour gas gathering, treating, and processing services in Lea County, New Mexico. The portfolio includes over 200,000 dedicated acres, 200+ miles of gathering pipelines, two in-service acid gas injection (AGI) wells at 20 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), and a third permitted well that will bring its total capacity to 37 MMcf/d. The system currently has 150 MMcf/d of sour gas treating capacity and in-process expansion activity will increase capacity to 440 MMcf/d in the second half of 2026. The system is supported by minimum volume commitments by top regional producers.

Producers continue to demonstrate a desire to target multiple benches within the Delaware Basin for crude production. Limited sour natural gas treating and AGI well capacity, as well as the lengthy permitting process for AGI wells, has generally limited drilling activity in this area. To the extent the producers are able to address the related sour gas volumes, these areas are highly productive and profitable.

MPLX's expansion into sour gas gathering, treating, and processing in southeast New Mexico will enable prompt solutions for its existing and new producer customers. The dedicated acreage and volumes associated with this system provide access to up to 400 MMcf/d of incremental gas available for processing and up to 70 thousand barrels per day of new NGL volumes, accelerating growth opportunities for MPLX.

"The integration of these assets with our existing Delaware basin natural gas system will expand MPLX's treating and blending operations," said Maryann Mannen, MPLX president and chief executive officer. "The addition of 200,000 dedicated acres will increase MPLX's access to natural gas and NGL volumes. The optionality to direct these new volumes through our integrated system will accelerate our growth opportunities in the Permian."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at .

Northwind Delaware Holdings LLC is backed by Five Point Infrastructure.

About Five Point Infrastructure

Five Point Infrastructure LLC (formerly known as Five Point Energy LLC) is a private equity and infrastructure investor focused on investments within the North American powered land, surface management, water management, and sustainable infrastructure sectors. The firm was founded by industry veterans with demonstrated records of success investing in, building, and running infrastructure companies. Based in Houston, Texas, Five Point has approximately $8 billion of assets under management across multiple investment funds. For further information, please visit .

