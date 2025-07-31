403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sweden Considers Sanctioning Israeli Ministers
(MENAFN) Sweden is contemplating enacting penalties against far-right members of the Israeli Cabinet due to the escalating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, according to the country’s minister for international development cooperation and foreign trade on Thursday.
In an interview with a news agency, Benjamin Dousa condemned Israel’s persistent obstruction of humanitarian relief from entering Gaza. He emphasized that the European Union should adopt a firmer stance in addressing the deteriorating conditions.
"The Swedish government is considering increasing pressure on the Israeli government. For example, steps such as imposing sanctions on far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers and reviewing existing partnership agreements with Israel could be taken," he stated.
Dousa characterized the humanitarian circumstances in Gaza as "the worst" since hostilities erupted and accused Israel of fueling widespread starvation through its ongoing military actions and blockade.
Although Dousa recognized the EU’s efforts to deliver aid, he pointed out that only a small number of member nations currently endorse more severe policies toward Israel.
"We could do much more, but there are few of us within the EU. There are about five or six countries in the EU that support the pressure the Swedish government wants to apply on Israel. However, we can convince more countries to support Sweden to raise awareness," he explained.
Sweden has recently doubled its financial support for humanitarian efforts in Gaza.
In an interview with a news agency, Benjamin Dousa condemned Israel’s persistent obstruction of humanitarian relief from entering Gaza. He emphasized that the European Union should adopt a firmer stance in addressing the deteriorating conditions.
"The Swedish government is considering increasing pressure on the Israeli government. For example, steps such as imposing sanctions on far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers and reviewing existing partnership agreements with Israel could be taken," he stated.
Dousa characterized the humanitarian circumstances in Gaza as "the worst" since hostilities erupted and accused Israel of fueling widespread starvation through its ongoing military actions and blockade.
Although Dousa recognized the EU’s efforts to deliver aid, he pointed out that only a small number of member nations currently endorse more severe policies toward Israel.
"We could do much more, but there are few of us within the EU. There are about five or six countries in the EU that support the pressure the Swedish government wants to apply on Israel. However, we can convince more countries to support Sweden to raise awareness," he explained.
Sweden has recently doubled its financial support for humanitarian efforts in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment