Sweden Considers Sanctioning Israeli Ministers

2025-07-31 07:40:35
(MENAFN) Sweden is contemplating enacting penalties against far-right members of the Israeli Cabinet due to the escalating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, according to the country’s minister for international development cooperation and foreign trade on Thursday.

In an interview with a news agency, Benjamin Dousa condemned Israel’s persistent obstruction of humanitarian relief from entering Gaza. He emphasized that the European Union should adopt a firmer stance in addressing the deteriorating conditions.

"The Swedish government is considering increasing pressure on the Israeli government. For example, steps such as imposing sanctions on far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers and reviewing existing partnership agreements with Israel could be taken," he stated.

Dousa characterized the humanitarian circumstances in Gaza as "the worst" since hostilities erupted and accused Israel of fueling widespread starvation through its ongoing military actions and blockade.

Although Dousa recognized the EU’s efforts to deliver aid, he pointed out that only a small number of member nations currently endorse more severe policies toward Israel.

"We could do much more, but there are few of us within the EU. There are about five or six countries in the EU that support the pressure the Swedish government wants to apply on Israel. However, we can convince more countries to support Sweden to raise awareness," he explained.

Sweden has recently doubled its financial support for humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

