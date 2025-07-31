DT Midstream Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Results
| DT Midstream, Inc.
Reconciliation of Reported to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2025
| Reported
Earnings
| Pre-tax
Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (1)
|Operating Earnings
| Reported
Earnings
| Pre-tax
Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (1)
| Operating
Earnings
|(millions)
|Adjustments
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|107
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|107
|$
|108
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|108
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
| Reported
Earnings
| Pre-tax
Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (1)
| Operating
Earnings
| Reported
Earnings
|Pre-tax Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (1)
| Operating
Earnings
|(millions)
|Adjustments
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|215
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|215
|$
|193
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|193
|(1) Excluding tax related adjustments, the amount of income taxes was calculated based on a combined federal and state income tax rate, considering the applicable jurisdictions of the respective segments and deductibility of specific operating adjustments
| DT Midstream, Inc.
Reconciliation of Reported to Operating Earnings per diluted share (1) (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2025
| Reported
Earnings
|Pre-tax Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (2)
| Operating
Earnings
| Reported
Earnings
|Pre-tax Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (2)
| Operating
Earnings
|(per share)
|Adjustments
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|1.04
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.06
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1.06
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
| Reported
Earnings
|Pre-tax Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (2)
| Operating
Earnings
| Reported
Earnings
|Pre-tax Adjustments
| Income
Taxes (2)
| Operating
Earnings
|(per share)
|Adjustments
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|2.10
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|2.10
|$
|1.97
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1.97
|(1) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted, as noted on the Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(2) Excluding tax related adjustments, the amount of income taxes was calculated based on a combined federal and state income tax rate, considering the applicable jurisdictions of the respective segments and deductibility of specific operating adjustments
| DT Midstream, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated
|(millions)
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|107
|$
|108
|$
|215
|$
|193
|Plus: Interest expense
|40
|40
|80
|79
|Plus: Income tax expense
|34
|35
|69
|64
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|63
|63
|126
|103
|Plus: EBITDA from equity method investees(1)
|64
|73
|137
|142
|Less: Interest income
|-
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Less: Earnings from equity method investees
|(30
|)
|(37
|)
|(67
|)
|(85
|)
|Less: Depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|277
|$
|280
|$
|557
|$
|493
|(1) Includes share of our equity method investees' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which we refer to as“EBITDA.” A reconciliation of earnings from equity method investees to EBITDA from equity method investees follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|(millions)
|Earnings from equity method investees
|$
|30
|$
|37
|$
|67
|$
|85
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization attributable to equity method investees
|19
|22
|41
|41
|Plus: Interest expense attributable to equity method investees
|15
|14
|29
|16
|EBITDA from equity method investees
|$
|64
|$
|73
|$
|137
|$
|142
| DT Midstream, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA
Pipeline Segment (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Pipeline
|(millions)
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|93
|$
|92
|$
|185
|145
|Plus: Interest expense
|11
|13
|24
|25
|Plus: Income tax expense
|29
|30
|59
|48
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|28
|28
|56
|37
|Plus: EBITDA from equity method investees(1)
|64
|73
|137
|142
|Less: Interest income
|-
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Less: Earnings from equity method investees
|(30
|)
|(37
|)
|(67
|)
|(85
|)
|Less: Depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|194
|$
|197
|$
|391
|$
|309
|(1) Includes share of our equity method investees' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which we refer to as“EBITDA.” A reconciliation of earnings from equity method investees to EBITDA from equity method investees follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|(millions)
|Earnings from equity method investees
|$
|30
|$
|37
|$
|67
|$
|85
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization attributable to equity method investees
|19
|22
|41
|41
|Plus: Interest expense attributable to equity method investees
|15
|14
|29
|16
|EBITDA from equity method investees
|$
|64
|$
|73
|$
|137
|$
|142
| DT Midstream, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA
Gathering Segment (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Gathering
|(millions)
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|14
|$
|16
|$
|30
|$
|48
|Plus: Interest expense
|29
|27
|56
|54
|Plus: Income tax expense
|5
|5
|10
|16
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|35
|35
|70
|66
|Less: Interest income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|83
|$
|83
|$
|166
|$
|184
| DT Midstream, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Distributable Cash Flow (non-GAAP, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated
|(millions)
|Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream
|$
|107
|$
|108
|$
|215
|$
|193
|Plus: Interest expense
|40
|40
|80
|79
|Plus: Income tax expense
|34
|35
|69
|64
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|63
|63
|126
|103
|Less: Earnings from equity method investees
|(30
|)
|(37
|)
|(67
|)
|(85
|)
|Less: Depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Plus: Dividends and distributions from equity method investees
|30
|48
|78
|125
|Less: Cash interest expense
|(76
|)
|-
|(76
|)
|(74
|)
|Less: Cash taxes
|(4
|)
|2
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|Less: Maintenance capital investment(1)
|(6
|)
|(8
|)
|(14
|)
|(13
|)
|Distributable Cash Flow
|$
|157
|$
|250
|$
|407
|$
|387
|(1) Maintenance capital investment is defined as the total capital expenditures used to maintain or preserve assets or fulfill contractual obligations that do not generate incremental earnings.
