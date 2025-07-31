ZEROOUTAGES FIRST TO LAUNCH USAGE OPTIMIZATION SHAPING (U.O.S.) IN RESPONSE TO STARLINK PRIORITY DATA PRICING CHANGES

Global Satellite Internet by ZeroOutages

- Daren French, V.P. Business DevelopmentLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroOutages, a global leader in business-class satellite internet and network services, has announced the launch of Usage Optimization Shaping (U.O.S. ), the industry's first solution designed specifically to address the new Starlink priority data pricing model. This exclusive feature-available only to ZeroOutages customers-delivers intelligent bandwidth shaping and optimization, allowing businesses to better control usage, lower operational costs, and maintain high-performance connectivity across all locations.In response to recent global changes in how Starlink manages and bills for priority traffic, ZeroOutages developed U.O.S. to help customers avoid overages and maximize the value of their satellite connectivity. Using ZeroOutages' proprietary network platform, U.O.S. applies real-time traffic shaping, prioritization, and optimization techniques-ensuring critical applications stay fast while non-essential traffic is intelligently managed or deferred.“This is a game-changing response to a game-changing development,” said Daren French, VP of Business Development at ZeroOutages.“As Starlink evolves its pricing and service tiers, we're delivering the industry's first and only solution to help businesses adapt in real time. U.O.S. keeps our customers in control of their usage and costs-something not even Starlink itself offers directly.”Why U.O.S. Sets ZeroOutages Apart.First-in-Industry Capability – No other provider, including Starlink direct, offers usage-aware optimization tailored to the new pricing structure..Cost Control Without Compromise – Businesses can reduce or eliminate unexpected data charges while ensuring critical performance levels..Real-Time Network Intelligence – Integrated into ZeroOutages' patented network platform for seamless traffic shaping and application prioritization..ZeroOutages Exclusive – Available only to ZeroOutages customers as part of their LEO + Network turnkey solutions.U.O.S. is particularly powerful when paired with ZeroOutages' Turnkey Starlink Business Backup service, which already includes full deployment, network integration, 24/7 support, and built-in security features. With the addition of U.O.S., ZeroOutages now offers the most comprehensive and cost-effective Starlink business solution in the market-ideal for enterprises, remote offices, mobile deployments, and international operations.“Our global customers need both performance and predictability,” added French.“U.O.S. delivers both-helping our partners and clients gain control, stay within budget, and keep their users productive. This is true connectivity intelligence.”To learn more about U.O.S. and see the full capabilities of ZeroOutages' Network with Starlink integration, visit:#sdwanAbout ZeroOutagesZeroOutages is a global leader in satellite internet, SD-WAN, and network continuity services. As the first authorized channel reseller of Starlink, ZeroOutages has deployed more global Starlink business circuits than any other provider in the channel. Its flagship Turnkey Starlink Business Backup service delivers unparalleled redundancy and uptime assurance. The company operates a Layer-3 global backbone supported by over 50 data center hubs, connecting 140+ countries with patented routing, SASE security, and 24/7 support. Learn more at .

