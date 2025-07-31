Corero Network Security Partners With Beyond Technology MEA To Expand Ddos Protection In Pakistan

Strategic collaboration strengthens cybersecurity resilience across public and private sectors

LONDON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF ), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announced a strategic partnership with Beyond Technology MEA Pvt Ltd, a leading technology solutions provider in the Middle East and Asia. The partnership will make Corero's high-performance, real-time DDoS mitigation solutions available to organizations across Pakistan, helping them strengthen cyber resiliency, safeguard critical infrastructure, and maintain business continuity in the face of growing threats.

"Pakistan is experiencing significant digital growth, and with it comes the urgent need to protect vital online infrastructure," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "By partnering with Beyond Technology MEA, whose expertise and local presence are well established, we can deliver our best-in-class DDoS protection technology to organizations that require both resilience and rapid mitigation in an increasingly hostile cyber threat landscape."

The partnership will make Corero's full portfolio of availability and protection solutions available to organizations across Pakistan, including the flagship SmartWall ONETM product and the CORE observability and resiliency ecosystem. This expanded access will help enterprises and service providers strengthen cyber resiliency, protect critical infrastructure, and maintain business continuity as digital threats continue to evolve.

"We are excited to partner with Corero Network Security to bring their cutting-edge anti-DDoS solutions to the Pakistani market. Never has there been a more critical time for our customers to be protected against ever-growing cyber-attacks," said Zoff Khan, CEO at Beyond Technology MEA and Asia. "Our extensive experience in deploying and maintaining complex security infrastructures, combined with Corero's proven technology, creates a powerful solution for organizations seeking to protect their digital assets from DDoS threats."

Corero's SmartWall ONE technology offers sub-second attack detection and automated mitigation, ensuring business continuity without impacting legitimate traffic. When combined with Beyond Technology MEA's engineering and 24/7 local support, the joint solution provides end-to-end protection tailored for regional needs.

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhancing cybersecurity readiness in Pakistan, enabling organizations to operate securely in an evolving digital landscape.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

About Beyond Technology MEA Pvt Ltd

Beyond Technology MEA Pvt Ltd is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity, network infrastructure, and enterprise technology solutions across the Middle East and Asia region. With extensive experience in deploying and maintaining complex security infrastructures, the company serves organizations across various sectors including government, banking, telecommunications, and enterprises. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Corero Network Security

