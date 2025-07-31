Smart Warehousing Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Case Studies Of Costa Logistics, Manhattan Associates, Nagel, PSI Group, Endries International, And Infor

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Warehousing Market by Offering (AGVs, AMRs, aS/RS, AIDC, Palletizing & Depalletizing Systems, Conveyors & Sorters, TMS, WMS, Order Management), Technology (AI, IoT, Blockchain, Big Data & Analytics, Robotics & Automation) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart warehousing market is on a trajectory of rapid growth, with expectations to increase from USD 31.21 billion in 2025 to USD 46.42 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 8.3% through the forecast period.

This significant expansion is fueled by the booming e-commerce sector, advancements in IoT and automation, demand for contactless operations, and the need for efficient inventory management processes. However, the market does face challenges such as high initial costs, integration issues with legacy systems, skilled labor shortages, data security concerns, and uncertain ROI outcomes.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Segment to Lead Growth

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are set to achieve unprecedented growth in the smart warehousing sector due to their dynamic capabilities in adapting to ever-changing warehouse ecosystems. Unlike traditional systems, AMRs are capable of real-time navigation using advanced sensors and AI, which facilitates seamless human-robot collaboration and efficient space utilization. With the rising demands of e-commerce and on-demand logistics, these robots become indispensable for high-speed and cost-effective operations, thereby accelerating AMR deployments globally.

Warehouse Management System Software to Command Market Share

Warehouse management system (WMS) software is predicted to dominate the smart warehousing market due to its fundamental role in optimizing warehouse operations. WMS offers features such as real-time inventory tracking, streamlined order fulfillment, and labor management, while seamlessly integrating with robotics and IoT technologies. The increasing complexity of supply chains and customer demands for speed and accuracy push businesses to adopt WMS for better visibility and cost-efficiency, cementing its status as an essential technology in smart warehousing.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the smart warehousing market, led by early adoption of advanced technologies and significant automation investments. The region's well-founded infrastructure and skilled workforce contribute to its leadership position. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth, driven by explosive e-commerce growth, increased efficiency demands, and government support for smart infrastructure. Countries like China and India are aggressively integrating smart warehousing solutions to stay competitive and meet consumer expectations.

Industry Insights and Key Companies

The report profiles major players, including Manhattan Associates, Korber, Oracle, SAP, Tecsys, PSI Logistics, Samsung SDS, Blue Yonder, and many others.

The research conducted categorizes the smart warehousing market into segments such as hardware, software, and services. It covers various technological advancements and regional market dynamics, providing an encompassing view of the industry. Key market drivers include the push for sustainability, multi-channel distribution networks, and advanced supply chain solutions, while challenges include the fragmented logistics industry and high implementation costs.

Key Insights Include:



Analysis of market drivers and restraints.

Insights into technological innovations and new product launches.

Comprehensive details on market diversification and investment opportunities.

Competitive assessments of leading market players. A deeper understanding of the smart warehousing industry landscape.

