Smart Warehousing Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Case Studies Of Costa Logistics, Manhattan Associates, Nagel, PSI Group, Endries International, And Infor
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|338
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$31.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$46.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Focus on Green Initiatives and Sustainability to Minimize Waste Proliferation of Smartphones for Faster and Efficient Management of Goods Emergence of Multi-Channel Distribution Networks Dynamic Nature and Globalization of Supply Chain Networks Convergence of IoT and 5G to Accelerate Warehouse Intelligence
- Lack of Uniform Governance Standards in Fragmented Logistics Industry Data Security and Privacy Concerns
- Adoption of AR and VR Technologies to Streamline Warehouse Operations Rising Focus on Warehouse 4.0 to Reduce Operating Costs Advancements in Self-Driving Vehicles and Robotics
Case Studies
- Costa Logistics Transforms Distribution Efficiency with Manhattan Associates' Warehouse Management Solution Nagel Group Optimizes Warehouse Operations Using PSIWMS and AI-Supported Logistics Software from PSI Group Endries International and Infor Achieve 40% Warehouse-Productivity Boost with Cloud-based Infor WMS on AWS
Impact of 2025 US Tariffs on the Smart Warehousing Market
- Key Tariff Rates Price Impact Analysis Impact on Country/Region
- US China Europe Asia-Pacific
- Retail & Ecommerce Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals 3Pl Manufacturing Food & Beverages
Company Profiles
- Manhattan Associates Korber Oracle SAP Dematic (Kion Group) Psi Group Samsung SDS Reply Infor IBM Blue Yonder Tecsys Generix Group Microlistics ABB Microsoft Epicor Made4Net Mantis Softeon Synergy Logistics E2Open Vinculum Mecalux SSI Schaefer Honeywell Swisslog (Kuka) Daifuku Wareiq Foysonis Increff Locus Robotics Shiphero Cin7 Orderhive Easyecom Unicommerce Onward Robotics Logiwa Greyorange Righthand Robotics Magazino Covariant Attabotics Geek+ Nomagic Plus One Robotics
