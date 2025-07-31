403
Public Prosecution Begins Summoning Individuals Concealing Assets Of Banned Muslim Brotherhood Group
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 31 (Petra) – The Public Prosecution has begun summoning individuals this week in connection with concealing assets belonging to the banned Muslim Brotherhood group, according to an informed source who spoke to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).
The move follows the expiration of a one-month grace period, which ended on June 14, granted by the dissolution committee of the group under the Ministry of Social Development.
During that period, the committee had called on anyone holding assets on behalf of the group to come forward and regularize their status before the case was referred to the judiciary.
According to the source, several individuals submitted written declarations to the committee, affirming that they did not own any of the movable or immovable assets in question.
They admitted instead to holding the properties and funds on behalf of the banned group. In such cases, settlements were reached, and the assets were transferred to the Associations Support Fund at the Ministry of Social Development, in accordance with Article 25 of the Associations Law.
The source added that some individuals listed as co-owners of land and real estate admitted they were not the true owners, but had held the properties at the request of the banned group. Others, however, refused to acknowledge this, insisting on retaining ownership.
In one case, individuals authorized to sign on a joint bank account in one of the governorates admitted that the funds did not belong to them, but to the banned group. The funds have since been transferred to the Associations Support Fund through proper legal procedures.
The source confirmed that any person found to be knowingly concealing assets for the banned group may face criminal charges, including money laundering, breach of trust, and other offenses especially if they refuse to admit the truth after being confronted with evidence, such as financial reports and expert analysis.
However, under the law, any individual holding property on behalf of others may avoid prosecution if they voluntarily relinquish the assets and submit a formal declaration stating that they do not own them.
