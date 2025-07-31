Space Force Association Announces General B. Chance Saltzman As Keynote Speaker At Spacepower Conference 2025

chance-saltzman.jpeg" width="245" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Gen. B. Chance Saltzman is the Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force.

- Col (ret.) Bill“Hippie” WoolfSpace Force Association Founder and CEO. COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Spacepower Conference , the premier forum for space professionals, proudly announces that General B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force, will deliver the keynote address to open this landmark event. His insights and forward-looking vision will set the stage for a dynamic and impactful gathering, inspiring attendees to shape the future of space operations and acquisitions through innovation, collaboration, and leadership.The Spacepower Conference will be held at the Hilton Orlando from December 10–12, 2025, bringing together industry leaders, government officials, and academic experts to explore the latest developments in space technology and policy. This year's theme, Simul Supra-Latin for“Together Above”-reflects General Saltzman's international partnership strategy and underscores the vital role of collaboration and innovation in achieving shared success in the space domain.“We are honored to host General Saltzman at the Spacepower Conference in Orlando this December, coinciding with the birthday of the United States Space Force. His leadership and strategic vision continue to shape the future of spacepower and strengthen our global partnerships. We urge all Guardians, allies, and industry leaders to join us in this pivotal moment to celebrate the Space Force's legacy and accelerate our collective mission in the space domain.” said Col (ret.) Bill“Hippie” Woolf, Space Force Association Founder and CEO.The conference will feature a robust program of panels, workshops, and networking opportunities centered on vital themes of innovation and cooperation in space technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations, share insights, and forge connections with key stakeholders in the space community.Registration Now OpenSpacepower Conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders and gain essential insights into the future of space power. Don't miss your chance to participate in this vital discussion: Register now to guarantee your attendance as space is limited. Tickets are free for USSF Guardians, active duty uniformed military members and government civilians in direct support of the USSF.Sponsorship OpportunitiesJoin us in Orlando for an inspiring event that promises to advance the conversation around space power and innovation. We offer a variety of sponsorship packages that are designed to maximize visibility, amplify impact, and connect organizations with space professionals and audiences that shape the future of the space domain. For more information on sponsorships, please visit our sponsorship page .About the Spacepower ConferenceThe Spacepower Conference is an incubator and accelerator of today's top organizations building tomorrow's most important space power innovations. Learn about the upcoming missions, the rising challenges we're facing, and the opportunities for ensuring a safer and more secure domain for our nation and beyond.About Space WeekSpace Week, a joint initiative with the Space Force, will take place from December 9-13, 2025.This week-long celebration will feature various events and activities designed to inspire the next generation of space professionals, explorers and innovators.

