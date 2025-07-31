Emerge Americas Partners With Healthimpact Live And Appoints Founder & CEO Megan Antonelli As Director Of Emerge HEALTH

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a reputation as one of the foremost conveners of healthcare innovation leaders, Antonelli brings decades of experience at the intersection of technology, health systems, and policy. Her appointment signals a bold expansion of eMerge HEALTH and reinforces eMerge Americas' commitment to delivering year-round, cross-sector collaboration that transforms lives and strengthens industries.

"Megan is a visionary force in healthcare transformation, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team," said Melissa Medina ,CEO & Co-founder of eMerge Americas. "Together with HealthIMPACT Live, we are building the definitive health innovation platform that doesn't just inspire ideas, but catalyzes real-world impact through strategic connections across AI, national security, finance, and beyond."

Healthcare Innovation Unleashing America's Limitless Potential

The expanded eMerge HEALTH platform will serve as the only cross-industry event uniting leaders across payers, providers, policymakers, pharma, medtech, and health tech to explore the boldest ideas in health and wellness. Through immersive programming, dynamic showcases, and strategic convenings, eMerge HEALTH aims to drive outcomes that improve lives, scale equity, and power economic growth.

The platform will spotlight four key innovation pillars:



Precision Health That Pays : AI-powered decision tools, genomics, and real-time monitoring are delivering better outcomes at lower costs across the care continuum.



Health Equity That Scales : From food-as-medicine to aging-in-place tech, breakthrough solutions addressing social determinants of health are proving ROI and building stronger communities.



Care Without Walls : Hospital-at-home models, climate-resilient systems, and digital workforce tools are reinventing care delivery for a new era of access and resilience.

Capital That Cares : Value-based investing and innovative funding models are accelerating life-saving therapies and building sustainable ecosystems for innovation.

Florida: The Launchpad for America's Health Innovation Future

Florida's momentum as a healthcare innovation hub makes it the ideal backdrop for this next chapter. In 2024, the state attracted $4.13 billion in venture capital for health startups, launched over 1,400 clinical trials, and ranked second in the U.S. for medical device manufacturing.

"Florida is where healthcare breakthroughs are happening at scale," said Megan Antonelli , Director of eMerge HEALTH. "By joining forces with eMerge Americas, we're tapping into this momentum to deliver solutions that elevate patient care, economic resilience, and national competitiveness."

Year-Round Engagement Leading to eMerge HEALTH 2026

This partnership kicks off a robust content calendar culminating at the flagship eMerge Americas Conference + Expo in Miami. The programming will bring together the most forward-thinking minds in tech, healthcare, and policy to co-create solutions that matter.

Upcoming Milestones Include:



Sept 2025 : AI in Healthcare Generative Gathering (Miami) - Exploring AI's role in clinical care and population health



Oct 2025 : HealthIMPACT + eMerge Innovation Dinner - Executive roundtable on health system transformation



Dec 3, 2025 : Tech Basel Miami AI Summit - Bridging healthcare and broader tech innovation



Dec 2025 : Femtech Pitch Event - Spotlighting innovation in women's health

Jan 2026 : eMerge Innovation Hub @ HealthIMPACT Forum NYC - Policy-driven strategy and partnership building

"We're not just accelerating innovation, we're curating an ecosystem where breakthroughs are born," added Antonelli. "Together, we're creating a runway for transformative solutions to take off and impact lives across the U.S. and the globe."

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a strategic convener and catalyst for innovation, bringing together global enterprises, startups, investors, and government leaders to accelerate advancements across AI, Finance, Health, and National Security. Through year-round programming and its annual tech conference + expo in Miami, eMerge drives transformative ideas to market and strengthens industries through connection, capital, and collaboration. Since 2014 the global tech conference + expo has attracted 20,000+ attendees annually from over 50 countries and catalyzed billions in venture investment.

About HealthIMPACT Live

HealthIMPACT Live is a premier platform for accelerating healthcare transformation. Through content, events, and executive convenings, HealthIMPACT empowers healthcare leaders to adopt emerging technologies, drive system-wide efficiency, and improve patient outcomes at scale.

eMerge HEALTH 2026: Human Driven | Innovation Led | Care Reimagined

April 23-24, 2026 | Miami Beach Convention Center

SOURCE eMerge Americas