Bitcoin Swift Launches Stage 2 Of Presale With Programmable Staking Rewards And Audited Infrastructure

LUXEMBOURG, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a modular blockchain protocol built for programmable finance, has officially entered Stage 2 of its 64-day presale. The project introduces smart contract automation, zero-knowledge privacy systems, and real-time staking rewards starting from day one.

Unlike traditional blockchain protocols that depend on static systems, Bitcoin Swift incorporates embedded AI agents into its smart contracts. These contracts adjust to network conditions and participant behavior, optimizing outcomes over time. The technology stack includes a WASM engine, zk-SNARK-based privacy, and decentralized identity (DID) tools, creating a platform that combines user privacy with regulatory adaptability.

Presale Participation Includes Real-Time Staking Rewards

Participants in the presale can access programmable staking rewards through Bitcoin Swift's Proof-of-Yield (PoY) system. This system moves beyond static emission models by dynamically adjusting rewards based on user activity and environmental performance. These features are live and integrated at the protocol level, with no requirement to wait for future updates.

Currently in Stage 2 of its 64-day presale, Bitcoin Swift is gaining momentum across both crypto-native and institutional communities. Backed by KYC verificatio and audits from SpyWol and SolidProo , the project is building trust while delivering innovation.

Key Features of the Bitcoin Swift Protocol:



AI-powered smart contracts that evolve over time using reinforcement learning

zk-SNARK-based privacy architecture allowing for confidential yet auditable transactions

DID-based identity layer enabling selective disclosure and reputation-based governance Hybrid consensus mechanism optimized for scalability and regulatory alignment







Ecosystem Development and Market Reception

As Bitcoin Swift gains attention, the project is engaging with the broader crypto community to explain its technical innovations. Influencers and ecosystem participants have highlighted the protocol's integrated reward system, privacy tools, and modular structure as notable developments during the current market cycle.

The team plans to release further updates during the presale window, including testnet onboarding and early adopter tutorials to support long-term engagement.

Influencers Are Taking Notice

Crypto influencers are already spotlighting BTC3 as a unique presale opportunity. Their coverage points to the chain's advanced tech and early-stage reward structure.



Token Empire explains why programmable PoY rewards are attracting investors



Crypto Infinity highlights the power of AI-driven automation

Crypto Sister breaks down the privacy mechanics and governance system



About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is a next-generation blockchain protocol focused on programmable finance, privacy infrastructure, and adaptive smart contracts. Designed for flexible governance and compliant integration, the platform supports early reward distribution and long-term value alignment.

For more information, visit:







Contact :

Luc Schaus

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Swift. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





