Charcoal Market Report And Company Analysis 2025-2029, With Profiles Of Bricapar, Duraflame, Fire And Flavor, Fogo Charcoal, Gryfskand, Kingsford, Maurobera, Rancher Charcoal, Royal Oak, And More

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charcoal Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global charcoal market is poised for significant growth, with expectations of a USD 769.8 million increase from 2024 to 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 2.1% during this period. This comprehensive report sheds light on market dynamics, revealing detailed analysis, size forecasts, and crucial insights about the industry's trajectory.

Key growth drivers include stricter regulations aimed at minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, the integration of bioenergy in heating systems, shifts in energy mix adoption, and a rising demand for industrial wastewater treatment solutions.

The market faces challenges that include the need for new investments in the coal industry. However, the rising use of activated carbon across diverse fields and the growing popularity of charcoal in barbecues indicate potential substantial demand in the near future.

