Commerce Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|46,265
|$
|88,877
|Restricted cash
|1,164
|1,479
|Marketable securities
|88,190
|89,283
|Accounts receivable, net
|51,767
|48,117
|Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
|14,722
|14,641
|Deferred commissions
|7,556
|8,822
|Total current assets
|209,664
|251,219
|Property and equipment, net
|8,983
|9,128
|Operating lease, right-of-use-assets
|7,114
|1,993
|Prepaid expenses and other assets, net of current portion
|5,797
|3,146
|Deferred commissions, net of current portion
|4,143
|5,559
|Intangible assets, net
|14,906
|17,317
|Goodwill
|51,927
|51,927
|Total assets
|$
|302,534
|$
|340,289
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,775
|$
|7,018
|Accrued liabilities
|3,464
|3,194
|Deferred revenue
|55,738
|46,590
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,766
|2,438
|Other liabilities
|28,538
|28,766
|Total current liabilities
|98,281
|88,006
|Convertible notes
|157,545
|216,466
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|6,709
|1,680
|Other liabilities, net of current portion
|1,233
|768
|Total liabilities
|263,768
|306,920
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|7
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|669,068
|654,905
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|114
|145
|Accumulated deficit
|(630,423
|)
|(621,688
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|38,766
|33,369
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|302,534
|$
|340,289
| Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|84,433
|$
|81,829
|$
|166,803
|$
|162,189
|Cost of revenue (1)
|17,739
|19,811
|34,723
|38,250
|Gross profit
|66,694
|62,018
|132,080
|123,939
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing(1)
|35,071
|34,425
|65,437
|66,857
|Research and development(1)
|18,310
|20,287
|37,516
|40,275
|General and administrative(1)
|15,855
|15,436
|29,499
|30,365
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,520
|2,452
|4,855
|4,919
|Acquisition related costs
|111
|334
|444
|667
|Restructuring charges
|1,614
|2,572
|3,526
|2,572
|Total operating expenses
|73,481
|75,506
|141,277
|145,655
|Loss from operations
|(6,787
|)
|(13,488
|)
|(9,197
|)
|(21,716
|)
|Gain on convertible note extinguishment
|0
|0
|3,931
|0
|Interest income
|1,171
|3,196
|2,471
|6,374
|Interest expense
|(2,522
|)
|(720
|)
|(5,065
|)
|(1,440
|)
|Other expense
|(23
|)
|(111
|)
|(130
|)
|(443
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(8,161
|)
|(11,123
|)
|(7,990
|)
|(17,225
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(221
|)
|(132
|)
|(745
|)
|(422
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(8,382
|)
|$
|(11,255
|)
|$
|(8,735
|)
|$
|(17,647
|)
|Basic net loss per share
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Shares used to compute basic net loss per share
|80,122
|77,456
|79,482
|77,041
(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs, as follows:
|For the three months ended June 30,
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cost of revenue
|$
|720
|$
|1,028
|$
|1,466
|$
|1,684
|Sales and marketing
|1,820
|3,138
|3,595
|5,005
|Research and development
|2,740
|3,273
|5,782
|6,749
|General and administrative
|2,045
|2,582
|1,901
|5,174
| Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(8,382
|)
|$
|(11,255
|)
|$
|(8,735
|)
|$
|(17,647
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|3,845
|3,512
|8,126
|6,998
|Amortization of discount on convertible notes
|165
|497
|352
|994
|Amortization of premium on convertible notes
|(408
|)
|0
|(810
|)
|0
|Stock-based compensation expense
|7,236
|10,009
|12,445
|18,397
|Provision for expected credit losses
|1,598
|850
|2,528
|1,713
|Gain on convertible notes extinguishment
|0
|0
|(3,931
|)
|0
|Other
|0
|(37
|)
|0
|(37
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(9,005
|)
|(6,790
|)
|(5,985
|)
|(9,378
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|2,159
|3,935
|(2,925
|)
|(1,025
|)
|Deferred commissions
|747
|(402
|)
|2,682
|(191
|)
|Accounts payable
|444
|(356
|)
|1,122
|(1,245
|)
|Accrued and other liabilities
|8,078
|4,168
|(59
|)
|(433
|)
|Deferred revenue
|7,080
|7,607
|9,148
|10,175
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|13,557
|11,738
|13,958
|8,321
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash paid for website domain name
|0
|0
|(2,444
|)
|0
|Cash paid for acquisition
|0
|(100
|)
|0
|(100
|)
|Purchase of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software
|(1,651
|)
|(1,064
|)
|(2,476
|)
|(1,870
|)
|Maturity of marketable securities
|13,000
|62,525
|41,579
|91,965
|Purchase of marketable securities
|(32,572
|)
|(1,037
|)
|(40,517
|)
|(36,602
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(21,223
|)
|60,324
|(3,858
|)
|53,393
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|1,973
|271
|3,069
|1,245
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock options
|(126
|)
|0
|(1,351
|)
|(1,325
|)
|Payment of convertible note issuance costs
|0
|0
|(217
|)
|0
|Repayment of convertible notes and financing obligation
|0
|(137
|)
|(54,528
|)
|(271
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|1,847
|134
|(53,027
|)
|(351
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(5,819
|)
|72,196
|(42,927
|)
|61,363
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|53,248
|62,012
|90,356
|72,845
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|47,429
|$
|134,208
|$
|47,429
|$
|134,208
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|0
|$
|6
|$
|5,685
|$
|445
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|259
|$
|42
|$
|479
|$
|182
|Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|5,516
|$
|0
|Noncash investing and financing activities:
|Capital additions, accrued but not paid
|$
|735
|$
|117
|$
|735
|$
|117
|Fair value of shares issued as consideration for acquisition
|$
|0
|$
|248
|$
|0
|$
|248
| Inc.
Disaggregation of Revenue
|Disaggregated Revenue:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Subscription solutions
|$
|63,656
|$
|61,796
|$
|125,769
|$
|122,755
|Partner and services
|20,777
|20,033
|41,034
|39,434
|Revenue
|$
|84,433
|$
|81,829
|$
|166,803
|$
|162,189
|Revenue by Geography:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|United States
|$
|64,405
|$
|62,428
|$
|127,026
|$
|123,567
|EMEA
|9,889
|9,281
|19,854
|18,473
|APAC
|6,118
|6,343
|12,043
|12,597
|Rest of World
|4,021
|3,777
|7,880
|7,552
|Revenue
|$
|84,433
|$
|81,829
|$
|166,803
|$
|162,189
| Inc
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Reconciliation of loss from operations to Non-GAAP operating income:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,433
|$
|81,829
|$
|166,803
|$
|162,189
|Loss from operations
|$
|(6,787
|)
|$
|(13,488
|)
|$
|(9,197
|)
|$
|(21,716
|)
|Plus:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|7,325
|10,021
|12,744
|18,612
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,520
|2,452
|4,855
|4,919
|Acquisition related costs
|111
|334
|444
|667
|Restructuring charges
|1,614
|2,572
|3,526
|2,572
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|4,783
|$
|1,891
|$
|12,372
|$
|5,054
|Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue
|5.7
|%
|2.3
|%
|7.4
|%
|3.1
|%
|Reconciliation of net loss & basic net loss per share to Non-GAAP net income & Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,433
|$
|81,829
|$
|166,803
|$
|162,189
|Net loss
|$
|(8,382
|)
|$
|(11,255
|)
|$
|(8,735
|)
|$
|(17,647
|)
|Plus:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|7,325
|10,021
|12,744
|18,612
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,520
|2,452
|4,855
|4,919
|Acquisition related costs
|111
|334
|444
|667
|Restructuring charges
|1,614
|2,572
|3,526
|2,572
|Gain on convertible notes extinguishment
|0
|0
|(3,931
|)
|0
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|3,188
|$
|4,124
|$
|8,903
|$
|9,123
|Basic net loss per share
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Non-GAAP basic net income per share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.12
|Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.12
|Shares used to compute basic net loss per share and basic Non-GAAP net income per share
|80,122
|77,456
|79,482
|77,041
|Shares used to compute diluted Non-GAAP net income per share
|80,988
|79,291
|80,660
|79,085
|Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue
|3.8
|%
|5.0
|%
|5.3
|%
|5.6
|%
|Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,433
|$
|81,829
|$
|166,803
|$
|162,189
|Net loss
|$
|(8,382
|)
|$
|(11,255
|)
|$
|(8,735
|)
|$
|(17,647
|)
|Plus:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|7,325
|10,021
|12,744
|18,612
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,520
|2,452
|4,855
|4,919
|Acquisition related costs
|111
|334
|444
|667
|Restructuring charges
|1,614
|2,572
|3,526
|2,572
|Depreciation
|946
|1,060
|2,190
|2,079
|Gain on convertible notes extinguishment
|0
|0
|(3,931
|)
|0
|Interest income
|(1,171
|)
|(3,196
|)
|(2,471
|)
|(6,374
|)
|Interest expense
|2,522
|720
|5,065
|1,440
|Other expenses
|23
|111
|130
|443
|Provision for income taxes
|221
|132
|745
|422
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,729
|$
|2,951
|$
|14,562
|$
|7,133
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
|6.8
|%
|3.6
|%
|8.7
|%
|4.4
|%
|Reconciliation of Cost of revenue to Non-GAAP cost of revenue:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,433
|$
|81,829
|$
|166,803
|$
|162,189
|Cost of revenue
|$
|17,739
|$
|19,811
|$
|34,723
|$
|38,250
|Less:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|720
|1,028
|1,466
|1,684
|Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|$
|17,019
|$
|18,783
|$
|33,257
|$
|36,566
|As a percentage of revenue
|20.2
|%
|23.0
|%
|19.9
|%
|22.5
|%
|Reconciliation of Sales and marketing expense to Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,433
|$
|81,829
|$
|166,803
|$
|162,189
|Sales and marketing
|$
|35,071
|$
|34,425
|$
|65,437
|$
|66,857
|Less:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|1,820
|3,138
|3,595
|5,005
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|33,251
|$
|31,287
|$
|61,842
|$
|61,852
|As a percentage of revenue
|39.4
|%
|38.2
|%
|37.1
|%
|38.1
|%
|Reconciliation of Research and development expense to Non-GAAP research and development expense:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,433
|$
|81,829
|$
|166,803
|$
|162,189
|Research and development
|$
|18,310
|$
|20,287
|$
|37,516
|$
|40,275
|Less:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|2,740
|3,273
|5,782
|6,749
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|15,570
|$
|17,014
|$
|31,734
|$
|33,526
|As a percentage of revenue
|18.4
|%
|20.8
|%
|19.0
|%
|20.7
|%
|Reconciliation of General and administrative expense to Non-GAAP general and administrative expense:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|84,433
|$
|81,829
|$
|166,803
|$
|162,189
|General & administrative
|$
|15,855
|$
|15,436
|$
|29,499
|$
|30,365
|Less:
|Stock-based compensation expense and associated payroll tax costs
|2,045
|2,582
|1,901
|5,174
|Non-GAAP general & administrative
|$
|13,810
|$
|12,854
|$
|27,598
|$
|25,191
|As a percentage of revenue
|16.4
|%
|15.7
|%
|16.5
|%
|15.5
|%
|Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|13,557
|$
|11,738
|$
|13,958
|$
|8,321
|Cash paid for website domain name
|0
|0
|(2,444
|)
|0
|Purchase of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software
|(1,651
|)
|(1,064
|)
|(2,476
|)
|(1,870
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|11,906
|$
|10,674
|$
|9,038
|$
|6,451
