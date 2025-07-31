Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Sweets To Make At Home This Festive Season
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of devotion, joy, and delicious offerings. Celebrate the festival with these 5 traditional sweets that are perfect for bhog and sharing with loved ones
Ganesh Chaturthi is incomplete without a sweet spread! Here are 5 traditional and beloved sweets that you can prepare to offer Lord Ganesha and share with family and friends.
Modak
Modak is considered Lord Ganesha's favorite sweet. Traditionally made with a rice flour shell and filled with coconut and jaggery, these steamed delights are soft, aromatic, and melt in the mouth. Fried versions are also popular and offer a crispy twist to the classic.
Puran Poli
Puran Poli is a festive flatbread stuffed with a sweet lentil filling made of chana dal and jaggery, flavored with cardamom and nutmeg. Cooked on a griddle with ghee, it's rich, soft, and best enjoyed warm with milk or a dollop of ghee.
Coconut Ladoos
Coconut ladoos are quick yet festive. Made with grated coconut and condensed milk or sugar, they are flavored with cardamom and sometimes garnished with nuts. These bite-sized treats are chewy and deliciously fragrant.
Besan Ladoo
These golden balls of joy are made from roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar. The slow roasting gives a nutty aroma, and the addition of cardamom and dry fruits makes them rich and festive-perfect for the occasion.
Kheer
Kheer is a creamy and comforting dessert made with rice, milk, and sugar, simmered slowly until thick. Garnished with saffron, cardamom, and nuts, this sweet is both a devotional offering and a cherished celebratory dish.
