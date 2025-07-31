Wavex Secures Investment From Soneium Spark Fund

waveX was selected as the DeFi category winner in the Soneium Spark program, securing an investment to expand globally.

waveX is a decentralized derivatives exchange offering diverse real-world asset trading, emerging as a key project within the Soneium ecosystem.

Soneium is a Web3 ecosystem platform attracting global investment and fostering decentralized innovation.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- waveX, one of the leading Perpetual DEXs in the Soneium ecosystem, has secured a investment from the Soneium Spark Fund . This funding follows waveX's selection as the winner in the Defi category of the Soneium Spark program, reflecting strong recognition of the project's technological innovation and growth potential. The investment amount has not been disclosed.With the vision of“Perpetualizing Everything Worldwide,” waveX enables perpetual trading of a wide range of on-chain and off-chain assets. Users can trade not only cryptocurrencies, but also real-world data, stock market indices, social trends, and more - utilizing features such as long/short positions, price prediction (Predict), liquidity provision (Earn), and zero-slippage token swaps (Swap).This investment will accelerate waveX's advancement in technology, liquidity expansion, and global market presence. A representative from waveX stated,“The support from the Soneium Spark Fund is a powerful driver in solidifying waveX's position as one of the leading Perpetual DEXs in the Soneium network. We will continue to build core infrastructure and contribute meaningfully to the ecosystem through ongoing innovation.”

