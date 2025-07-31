City Office REIT Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO ) (the "Company," "City Office," "we" or "our") today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights



Rental and other revenues were $42.3 million. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $107.2 million, or ($2.66) per fully diluted share;

Core FFO was approximately $11.8 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share;

AFFO was approximately $3.0 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share;

In-place occupancy was 82.5% as of quarter end, or 86.8% including signed leases not yet occupied;

Executed approximately 355,000 square feet of new and renewal leases during the quarter;

Same Store Cash NOI increased 1.8% as compared to the second quarter of 2024;

Completed a property loan renewal, extending the maturity by three years;

Declared a second quarter dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock, paid on July 24, 2025; and Declared a second quarter dividend of $0.4140625 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, paid on July 24, 2025.

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End

Entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell all of the properties that the Company owns in Phoenix, Arizona for an aggregate sale price of $296.0 million, as further described herein.

Pending Merger Transaction

On July 23, 2025, the Company entered into a definitive merger agreement ("the Merger Agreement") with MCME Carell Holdings, LP and MCME Carell Merger Sub, LLC (collectively, "MCME Carell" or the "Buyer") under which, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, MCME Carell will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of City Office for $7.00 per share of common stock in cash (the "Transaction" or "Merger"). The Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement – which includes, among other things, the sale of the Phoenix Portfolio (as defined below, and as more thoroughly described in the Merger Agreement and accompanying filing made by the Company on Form 8-K). The Transaction price represents a premium of 26% to City Office's common stock closing share price on the NYSE on the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Transaction, and a 39% premium to the volume weighted average share price on the NYSE over the previous 90 days. Upon the closing of the Transaction, holders of the Company's 6.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock will receive cash equal to $25.00 per share, plus all accrued and unpaid distributions (whether or not declared, and subject to deduction for any withholding tax) up to, but excluding, the date the Transaction is consummated. The Transaction is valued at approximately $1.1 billion, including the assumption or repayment of indebtedness, the redemption of the Company's issued and outstanding preferred stock, and the sale of the Company's Phoenix portfolio.

A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Same Store NOI, Same Store Cash NOI and their equivalent per share measures, to the most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") can be found at the end of this release.

Portfolio Operations

The Company reported that its total portfolio as of June 30, 2025 contained 5.4 million net rentable square feet and was 82.5% occupied, or 86.8% including signed leases not yet occupied.

Same Store Cash NOI increased 1.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Same Store Cash NOI increased 3.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Leasing Activity

The Company's total leasing activity during the second quarter of 2025 was approximately 355,000 square feet, which included 163,000 square feet of new leasing and 192,000 square feet of renewals. Approximately 306,000 square feet of leases signed within the quarter are expected to take occupancy subsequent to quarter end.

New Leasing – New leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 8.4 years at a weighted average effective annual rent of $31.45 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $8.30 per square foot per year.

Renewal Leasing – Renewal leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 4.0 years at a weighted average effective annual rent of $33.02 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $3.91 per square foot per year.

Capital Structure

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total principal outstanding debt of approximately $649.2 million. Approximately 81.9% of the Company's debt was fixed rate or effectively fixed rate due to interest rate swaps. City Office's total principal outstanding debt had a weighted average maturity of approximately 1.4 years and a weighted average interest rate of 5.2%.

During the quarter, the Company entered into an amended and restated loan agreement for its Greenwood Blvd property in Orlando, Florida. The loan amendment for $20.1 million extended the term by an additional three years to May 2028. The loan amendment also amended the interest rate from fixed to floating. In conjunction with the loan amendment, the Company entered into a three-year interest rate swap agreement, effectively fixing the interest rate of the loan at 6.34% for the three-year term.

Real Estate Transactions

On June 18, 2025, the Company entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "Phoenix Sale Agreement") to sell Block 23, Pima Center, 5090 N 40th St, SanTan, Papago Tech, The Quad, and Camelback Square (the "Phoenix Portfolio") for $296.0 million, which excludes closing costs and credits (the "Phoenix Portfolio Sale Transaction"). On July 23, 2025, the Company and the purchaser of the Phoenix Portfolio entered into an amendment to the Phoenix Sale Agreement whereby both parties waived certain of their termination rights, making the Phoenix Sale Agreement non-refundable except for standard closing conditions. The Company determined that the Phoenix Portfolio met the criteria for classification as held for sale as of June 30, 2025. Upon classification as held for sale, the Company recognized an impairment of $102.2 million to lower the carrying amount of the Phoenix Portfolio to its estimated fair value less cost to sell. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had received an initial deposit of $2.0 million. Subsequent to June 30, 2025, the Company received an additional deposit of $18.0 million and upon receipt, the total of the two deposits became non-refundable.

The sale is scheduled to close in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. Block 23 and Pima Center may close separately up to 365 and 210 days later, respectively. Further details can be found in the Company's filing on Form 10-Q filed on July 31, 2025 and the filing made by the Company on Form 8-K on July 24, 2025.

Dividends

On June 13, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The dividend was paid on July 24, 2025 to common stockholders and unitholders of record as of July 10, 2025.

On June 13, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.4140625 per share of the Company's 6.625% Series A Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock") for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The dividend was paid on July 24, 2025 to preferred stockholders of record as of July 10, 2025.

City Office Board of Directors has resolved to suspend future quarterly common stock dividend payments through the expected close of the Merger. City Office will continue to pay regular quarterly dividends on its Preferred Stock so long as such Preferred Stock remains outstanding.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Merger, the Company intends to redeem each share of the Company's Preferred Stock for an amount in cash equal to $25.00 per share of Preferred Stock, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions (whether or not declared), and subject to deduction for any required withholding tax.

2025 Outlook

In light of the previously announced pending Merger, the Company will no longer provide guidance nor is it affirming past guidance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO") – The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") states FFO should represent net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments of unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, gains or losses on the sale of property and impairments to real estate.

The Company uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because the Company believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company's operational performance. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company's operating performance with that of other REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") – We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We also exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of earn-outs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and the amortization of stock based compensation.

We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company's Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Core FFO.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") – We compute AFFO by adding to Core FFO the non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees and non-real estate depreciation, and then subtracting cash paid for recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, and eliminating the net effect of straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent and debt fair value amortization. Recurring capital expenditures exclude development / redevelopment activities, capital expenditures planned at acquisition and costs to reposition a property. We exclude certain first generation leasing costs, which are generally to fill vacant space in properties we acquire or were planned at acquisition. We have further excluded all costs associated with tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures which were funded by the entity contributing the properties at closing.

Along with FFO and Core FFO, we believe AFFO provides investors with appropriate supplemental information to evaluate the ongoing operations of the Company. Other equity REITs may calculate AFFO differently, and, accordingly, the Company's AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' AFFO.

Net Operating Income ("NOI") – We define NOI as rental and other revenues less property operating expenses.

We consider NOI to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure to net income because we believe it provides information useful in understanding the core operations and operating performance of our portfolio.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("Same Store NOI") and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income ("Same Store Cash NOI") – Same Store NOI is calculated as the NOI attributable to the properties continuously owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods presented, and Same Store Cash NOI is calculated as Same Store NOI less non-recurring other income, termination fee income, straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent and the non-controlling interest's share of cash NOI. The Company's definitions of Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI exclude properties that were not stabilized during both of the applicable reporting periods. These exclusions may include, but are not limited to, acquisitions, dispositions and properties undergoing repositioning or significant renovations.

We believe Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are important measures of comparison because each allows for comparison of operating results of stabilized properties owned and operated for the entirety of both applicable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions, dispositions or repositionings during such periods. Other REITs may calculate Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI differently and our calculation should not be compared to that of other REITs.

Unless otherwise stated, historical financial information and per share and other data are as of June 30, 2025 or relate to the quarter ended June 30, 2025.