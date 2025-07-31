High Tide Opens New Canna Cabana Location In Drayton Valley, Alberta

CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI ) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 4341 50 Street in Drayton Valley, Alberta, has begun selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use as of today, July 31, 2025. This opening brings High Tide's total store count to 203 Canna Cabana branded locations across Canada and 88 in the province of Alberta.

Drayton Valley is a thriving oil and gas community with a rapidly growing population and strong local economy. Ideally positioned on the south end of Drayton Valley's town center, the store is set within a bustling plaza alongside a national grocery chain, a pharmacy, and multiple fast-food options. With excellent visibility on the central road that runs through town and well distanced from existing competitors, this new store is perfectly placed to serve the community's growing demand.

"We're thrilled to be bringing the Canna Cabana experience to Drayton Valley as we continue to deepen our presence across Alberta. This vibrant, fast-growing community is exactly the kind of market we look for-where demand is rising and Canna Cabana can make an immediate impact. With more exciting locations on the way nationwide, our momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Our explosive growth in Cabana Club and ELITE memberships-now surpassing 2 million and 100,000 respectively-is a direct result of our disciplined expansion into high-value markets. As we rapidly advance toward our goal of 300 Cabanas, I have no doubt that hitting 3 million Cabana Club members is well within our sights. And with the strong year-over-year momentum we're building, we believe ELITE is only beginning to show its true potential," added Mr. Grover.

Employee Stock Options Grant

In addition, High Tide announces the grant of 58,500 incentive stock options (the "Options") to various employees of the Company. Each Option is exercisable at the closing price of the Company's common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") based on the last trading day immediately prior to this press release, expires three years from the date of grant, and vests over a two-year period. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company and are being issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Plan, which became effective on June 2, 2022.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna CabanaTM is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 203 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world.

Retail Innovation: FastendrTM is a unique and fully automated technology that employs retail kiosks to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

Consumption Accessories: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory e-commerce platforms across the world, including Grasscity, Smokecartel, Dailyhighclub, and Dankstop.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of BudTM, Cabana Cannabis CoTM, Daily High ClubTM, Vodka GlassTM, Puff Puff PassTM, DopezillaTM, AtomikTM, HueTM, EvolutionTM and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals, FABCBD, blessedcbd and co.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via ValiantTM.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous BrandzTM name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit . For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

