ESTEVE CDMO Acquires Regis Technologies, Expanding U.S. Presence And Capabilities

This acquisition enables ESTEVE CDMO (Esteve Química) to expand its contract development and manufacturing services for small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients from pre-clinical to commercial manufacturing in the US.

BARCELONA, Spain, July 31, 2025 ESTEVE acquires Regis Technologies, a United States-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), headquartered in Chicago.

This strategic move allows ESTEVE CDMO (actively operating under the Esteve Química brand) a physical presence in the United States, expanding its contract development and manufacturing solutions for innovative small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) across the entire drug development lifecycle from pre-clinical to commercial manufacturing.

For over 65 years, Regis Technologies has been a US-based API CDMO, offering a broad spectrum of services, including process research & development, analytical & stability, cGMP API manufacturing, CMC support, and a variety of chromatography products.

"We are proud to strengthen our CDMO solutions for pharmaceutical innovators through this acquisition, while welcoming around 70 skilled professionals to our US team", said Joan Petit, Chief Industrial Operations Officer of ESTEVE and General Manager of Esteve CDMO (Esteve Química).

Andrea Oro, Global Head of Commercial Operations and Strategy, added, "This acquisition enhances our early-stage development capabilities, and expands our global manufacturing footprint, allowing us to have an integrated service offering to better respond to our customers' needs."

"We are happy to join a company that shares our same values, a company that is also family-owned, with more than 90 years of experience, that is committed to people and focused on delivering long-term value to customers", added Scott Aladeen, President and CEO of Regis Technologies.

ESTEVE CDMO (Esteve Química) is a global pure-play third-party CDMO, specializing in high-quality small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates, providing technologies such as Spray Drying and high-potency APIs (HPAPIs) manufacturing.

RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor for ESTEVE, and Wombat Capital Markets served as financial advisor for Regis Technologies, for this operation.

About ESTEVE

ESTEVE ( ) is a global pharmaceutical company with a clear purpose: to improve people's lives. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Barcelona, ESTEVE has a strong international presence with pharmaceutical affiliates in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, France, the UK, and the USA.

ESTEVE is focused on delivering highly specialized treatments that address significant unmet medical needs in several therapeutic areas. In addition, to our innovative pharma business, we offer comprehensive Contract Manufacturing and Development services (CDMO), specializing in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through world-class facilities in Spain, Mexico, and China.

ESTEVE's strong commitment to its core values-people matter, transparency, and accountability-remains at the heart of everything it does.

About Regis Technologies

Regis Technologies, Inc. partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to help advance drug candidates to market. Our services streamline and support your discovery, lead molecule development and drug commercialization – from process development and analytical development, to stability services and cGMP API manufacturing. Our facilities are routinely inspected by the FDA and other global regulatory authorities. With our extensive organic chemistry & separations expertise, Regis also manufactures an innovative line of proprietary chromatography products sold throughout the world. Founded in 1956 by Dr. Louis Glunz III in Chicago, Regis is privately owned and operated.

For more information:

Irene Simón, Head of Global External Communications & ESG, ESTEVE

Tel.+34 934 466 000 – [email protected]

Logo -

SOURCE ESTEVE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED