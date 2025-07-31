Wallarm Launches Next-Gen Security Edge To Eliminate API Protection Complexity Amid The Rise Of AI-Driven Attacks

Security Edge delivers faster performance, deeper visibility, and stronger API protection.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallarm, the leader in API and AI security, today announced the launch of its next-gen Security Edge offering, delivering the benefits of edge-based API protection to more teams, in more environments, with more control.

APIs have become the backbone of digital infrastructure across industries, and attackers have shifted their focus towards exploiting complex, often poorly understood API behaviors. Despite the growing threat, most security teams struggle to implement effective API protection due to architectural complexity, conflicting priorities, and misaligned workflows.

With industry-first capabilities that include real-time API traffic visibility, multi-cloud high availability, mutual TLS (mTLS) encryption, and free-tier access, Security Edge provides API protection with greater speed, reliability, and security, without increasing complexity or cost.

"Security Edge is all about delivering protection where it matters most, at the API edge, without compromise," said Ivan Novikov, CEO of Wallarm. "API protection today is broken-not because the tools aren't powerful, but because they're painful to implement. Security Edge fixes that. It gives companies effective API security that works with their architecture, not against it."

Security Edge changes the game for API protection by allowing organizations to deploy API protection in minutes. With Security Edge, organizations gain:



Hosted, Managed, Simplified API Protection

Wallarm manages infrastructure, deployment, and monitoring, ensuring nodes remain current and operational while eliminating maintenance responsibilities.

Low Latency, Lower Cost

Security Edge enables geographically dispersed node placement at the API edge, ensuring security enforcement with minimal performance impact.

Real-Time Operational Observability

The Security Edge telemetry portal provides instant insight into API traffic and performance, empowering teams to detect issues faster, respond proactively, and demonstrate security ROI.

Always-On Availability Across Clouds

With multi-cloud high availability, organizations can now safeguard critical applications from cloud provider outages, ensuring uptime, business continuity, and peace of mind.

Stronger Trust and Compliance

Support for mutual TLS (mTLS) ensures encrypted, authenticated communication between Wallarm and origin servers, giving security teams the assurance of end-to-end trust for sensitive data. Enterprise-Grade Protection, Now Free

Wallarm now includes Security Edge in its Free API Security Tier, enabling startups, dev teams, and small businesses to deploy robust API protection at no cost for up to 500,000 API requests per month.

These capabilities make it easier than ever for security teams to adopt API security without slowing down delivery or increasing operational overhead. Whether you're running on AWS, Azure, or a hybrid cloud environment, Security Edge ensures your APIs stay fast, protected, and always available.

About Wallarm

Wallarm is the only unified platform for API and agentic AI security successfully deployed in enterprise production environments. With Wallarm, customers receive the fastest, easiest, and most effective way to stop API attacks. Organizations choose Wallarm to protect their APIs and AI agents because the platform delivers a complete inventory of APIs, real-time blocking, and patented AI/ML-based abuse detection. Wallarm is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is backed by Toba Capital, Y Сombinator, Partech, and other investors.

