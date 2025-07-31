Valitron.Ai Launches To Solve The 'Application Avalanche' Crisis: AI-Powered Interviews Restore Trust In Recruitment

Valitron

AI-powered Valitron slashes hiring time by 43% and costs by 81%, restoring fairness and trust amid the rise of mass AI-generated job applications.

- Rami AkilyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Employers worldwide are facing a new challenge: the“Application Avalanche”. In an age where AI is flooding the job market with mass-produced applications, Valitron has emerged as the market-leading solution to the hiring crisis-helping employers cut hiring time by up to 43%, reduce hiring costs by 81%, and eliminate bias from the interview process entirely.With job seekers now able to send over 400+ AI-generated applications per minute, HR departments are overwhelmed.Platforms like UseMassive and ChatGPT have enabled mass AI-generated applications, allowing candidates to generate custom CVs and cover letters at scale. According to LinkedIn, job applications have surged 45% in 2025, with 11,000 applications submitted every minute. By 2028, experts predict that 1 in 4 job applications will be fake.Amid this chaos, Valitron offers the calm: an enterprise-grade AI tool that automatically interviews all applicants simultaneously, conducts deep adaptive probing, and ranks candidates' suitability for a given job description.The Problem: When Every CV Looks Perfect, To Whom Do You Offer an Interview?Recruiters report that manual screening is no longer feasible. One recent industry report noted that over 11,000 applications are submitted per minute on major job platforms. With the rise of tools that allow anyone to submit hundreds of tailored applications on autopilot, many employers have stopped posting open jobs altogether-retreating to closed networks and referrals.“AI has crippled recruitment”, said Rami Akily, CEO and Founder of Valitron.“CVs have become meaningless. Using ChatGPT, anyone can generate a Nobel-worthy résumé. The real question now is: who can truly do the job?”The Solution: AI Interviews That Go Beyond the CVValitron is the AI antidote. The platform conducts structured, adaptive interviews with every applicant-simultaneously, in 52 languages-evaluating real human qualities like motivation, communication, problem-solving ability, and domain expertise. Every applicant is scored against the actual job description, not just keywords or generic experience.How it Works:- Instantly interviews hundreds-or thousands-of applicants in parallel across 52 languages, without delays.- Interviews probe deeper based on each candidate's responses, uncovering real ability and fit.- Assesses core traits like motivation, logic, culture fit, and verbal reasoning using a proprietary behavioural scoring model.- Removes unconscious bias from interviews, improving diversity outcomes while keeping evaluations consistent.- Built with GDPR-ready infrastructure and enterprise-level privacy and encryption protocols.Results from Early Deployments:.43% reduction in time-to-hire.81% lower cost-per-hire.100% automated initial screening and interviewing.3x improvement in candidate quality scores post-hire“We believe hiring should be fast, fair, and data-driven,” added Akily.“In the age of AI, human bias and inefficiency have no place in recruitment. Valitron is here to make sure the best candidate-not the best prompt engineer-gets the job.”About ValitronValitron is an intelligent hiring platform that automates interviewing using advanced natural language processing and adaptive behavioural models. Its unique AI training ensures every applicant is heard, evaluated, and shortlisted on merit.Valitron is developed by YouMakr Ltd, a UK-based company founded by AI engineers and assessment experts. The team previously built an AI platform for medical students that predicts course exam questions and generates targeted practice questions, helping thousands of students achieve better results.

